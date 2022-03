ORLANDO-Educators Tammy Blobaum and Elizabeth Dunn of Nebraska City Public Schools and members of the Nebraska Space Ambassadors recently attended the 48th Annual Spaceport Summit and Global Commercial Space Conference (SpaceCom) in Orlando, Florida. SpaceCom is the first major commercial space event of the year that mobilizes space professionals to discuss, collaborate and influence the business of space. Elizabeth and Tammy attended sessions on topics such as cleaning up space junk and the future of the International Space Station, and will integrate that material into their curriculum for students and other Nebraska teachers.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO