Public Safety

DPS increases patrols for spring break

casscountynow.com
 1 day ago

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase its presence on the roads to ensure...

www.casscountynow.com

96.9 KISS FM

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Huge blaze tears through Walmart distribution centre

A huge blaze has torn through a Walmart distribution centre in Indiana causing an enormous smoke cloud visible for miles.Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.Town officials say they are receiving a large number of 911 calls about the fire and urging residents to only call in an emergency.Fire officials say that no-one was injured in the fire and that there were around 1,000 people inside the warehouse when it broke out on Wednesday.“Just about every fire department in central Indiana is responding,” said Joe Aldridge, deputy chief...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Dps#Spring Break#Local News#The Texas Highway Patrol
Classic Rock 96.1

Wild Road Rage TikTok Videos Of Biker Being Chased On Texas Highway

Riding a motorcycle can be both fun and dangerous, especially on these wild Texas streets and highways. It goes without saying that as drivers, we have to be careful and keep an eye out for bikers while on the road and bikers, please be careful and protect yourselves while you're on the road as well. With that being said, let's take a look at a serious of wild TikTok videos posted by a Texas biker who got into a real live chase with someone on a Houston highway.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

6 Students, Coach Of College Golf Team Killed In Horrific Car Crash

Tragedy struck a New Mexico college golf team on Tuesday night when nine people died in a horrific car accident. Six students and the team’s head coach were killed in a head-on car crash, according to a report from the Associated Press. The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back from a tournament when the accident occurred in Texas.
ACCIDENTS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Last Call 222, Cpl Ben Cooper, E.O.W.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Last Radio Call is a funerary tradition used by some Police Agencies and Fire Fighters in the United States of America. The police radio operator calls to the deceased officer, as if to contact them. Tuesday following the funeral service of Cpl Ben Cooper, before the funeral procession, a Joplin Police dispatcher delivered the last radio...
JOPLIN, MO
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick man injured in gang-related drive by was an aggressor, per KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 23-year-old man who was injured in a gang-related drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon was an aggressor in the altercation, Kennewick investigators found. According to Sgt. Joe Santoy of the Kennewick Police Department, Adrian Torres-Garza called 9-1-1 to report that he was shot as a passenger in a vehicle a short while after gunshots were reported on...
KENNEWICK, WA
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols for holiday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers that there will be plenty of police presence to discourage unsafe travel throughout the area. “This St. Patrick’s Day, don’t rely on luck to get you where you are going,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said in […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

