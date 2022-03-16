L-K softball pitcher Hayley Mason

College Park and Grand Oaks played six scoreless innings Monday until things got interesting in the seventh. The Cavaliers scored twice in the top of the inning, the Grizzlies got one back and had a runner in scoring position before Connor Judge notched his 15th strikeout of the night to secure a 2-1 victory for College Park to open District 13-6A. Judge walked two, gave up four hits and just the one earned run for the Cavaliers (7-5-1, 1-0). Hudson Hamilton pitched well enough to win for Grand Oaks (10-3, 0-1) as he struck out nine over seven...

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO