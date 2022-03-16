ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

U2 Goes Minimalist on ‘With or Without You’: The Story Behind Every ‘Joshua Tree’ Song

By Bryan Wawzenek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the songs on The Joshua Tree, “With or Without You” might be the oldest, with its origins dating back to the waning days of The Unforgettable Fire tour. U2 frontman Bono was the prime mover behind the track, having come up with a chord structure that was recorded as...

loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Metallica’s Creeping Death

The inspiration for Metallica’s first truly world-beating anthem came from an unlikely source. Cecil B. DeMille was the director of some of the most opulent Hollywood movies of the 40s and 50s. For his final film, 1956’s biblical epic The Ten Commandments, DeMille enlisted chisel-jawed superstar Charlton Heston to play Moses as he led the enslaved Hebrew people out of Egypt to the Promised Land as a series of plagues were visited on their oppressors.
MUSIC
The Independent

Bullet the red, white and blue sky: Why U2’s The Joshua Tree still resonates, 35 years on

In the spring of 1985, U2 fell in love with America. An extensive tour in support of their fourth album, The Unforgettable Fire, took them not just to landmark shows at major venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden but also to the towns and cities spread across the American heartland. They travelled in tour buses borrowed from country stars, complete with decorative cow horns. As they drove, they read the works of Southern Gothic author Flannery O’Connor and macho journalist Norman Mailer. They filled their hearts and minds with the myth of America.The following year, frontman Bono and his...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Parade

The Real Stories Behind 13 of the Most Beloved Songs of 1972

The pop charts sang some different tunes in 1972. New points of view arrived on the radio to serenade the blossoming feminist movement (Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman”), the emerging world of gay rights (Mott the Hoople’s “All the Young Dudes”) and fresh global perspectives (through the breakthrough of reggae artists, including Johnny Nash with his No. 1 smash “I Can See Clearly Now”). Other new stars went on to become cultural touchstones, including Bette Midler, Roberta Flack, Al Green and Jackson Browne. We go behind the scenes of some of our favorite 1972 tunes.
MUSIC
