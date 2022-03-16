U2 Goes Minimalist on ‘With or Without You’: The Story Behind Every ‘Joshua Tree’ Song

What lessons can other filmmakers learn from the success of Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car? Is it that programmers need not fear the three-hour run time? Is it that critics really do influence the Oscars? Or is it that naming your movie after a Beatles song is a foolproof cinematic good-luck charm? (The film is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, whose work makes frequent allusions to the Fab Four.) Hamaguchi’s movie joins a proud lineage of projects that take their titles from the Beatles’ discography, including 1978’s I Wanna Hold Your Hand, 1987’s Can’t Buy Me Love, and 1990’s Misery. Of course, the percentage of films named after a Beatles song pales in comparison to those that are not — but what if the ratio was a little more even? Can you even … imagine? (We’re not doing solo work here.)

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO