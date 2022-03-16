ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla fires Autopilot worker after he shared video reviews on YouTube of the company's Full Self Driving Beta system while driving around Silicon Valley: Clips showed it crashing into barriers in the street

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Tesla fired an employee working on the company's automated driving system for sharing his honest reviews on YouTube of the company's beta system for self-driving cars.

John Bernal was an advanced driver assistance systems test operator at Tesla's Autopilot and the host of a YouTube channel called AI Addict, which has over 8,500 subscribers, where he posts videos reviewing Tesla's Full Self Driving Beta system.

The system - which is not yet fully operational - was put on display with its flaws, with Bernal calling it 'potentially life-saving technology' despite showing it off with features that aren't finished or fully debugged.

He would take the system out for test runs in Silicon Valley, showing off what it could do, but also not editing out the car occasionally going the wrong way or running into bollards on the street. Several YouTubers have tested out the software publicly.

At least one of his videos - Titled 'Close Calls, Pedestrians, Bicycles!' - where FSD Beta required Bernal to take over steering manually to avoid danger has gotten over 250,000 views. Roughly 10 of the 60 videos on AI Addict show flaws in the FSD system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7ErX_0egnzsFH00
John Bernal was an advanced driver assistance systems test operator at Tesla and the host of a YouTube channel called AI Addict
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpBHF_0egnzsFH00
Bernal's channel, which has over 8,500 subscribers, features videos he posts often reviewing Tesla's Full Self Driving Beta system
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsUVR_0egnzsFH00
The system - which is not yet fully operational - was put on display with its flaws, with Bernal calling it 'potentially life-saving technology'

In footage recorded in February, a Tesla Model 3 sporting the technology can be seen smashing into a bike lane bollard at 11 mph on streets of San Jose. During the same drive, the feature attempts to drive down some light-rail tracks, mistaking it for a road.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed in January that the FSD Beta system had never had an accident, but the new footage offers proof that this is no longer the case.

Bernal said that he was told by a manager before he was fired in February that he 'broke Tesla policy' and that his channel was a 'conflict of interest.'

He told CNBC he was transparent about the channel and said he only worked on it on his own time, informing his managers at Tesla and making it clear on his LinkedIn resume that he both worked at Tesla and operated his YouTube channel.

The company's social media policy has nothing specific against criticizing company products in public forums.

'Tesla relies on the common sense and good judgment of its employees to engage in responsible social media activity,' the policy states, making reference to several social media networks but not including YouTube.

When FSD Beta first launched in October 2020, the company asked drivers to be 'selective' about how they posted about it on social media, but CEO Elon Musk eventually said by September 2021 that testers 'were not really following it anyway' and the restrictions shouldn't exist.

The company never put any details in writing as to why Bernal was fired. They have not yet responded to a DailyMail.com request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJal1_0egnzsFH00
At least one of his videos - Titled ' Close Calls, Pedestrians, Bicycles! ' - where FSD Beta required Bernal to take over steering manually to avoid danger, including this one where it runs into bollards on the street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTR1i_0egnzsFH00
Bernal had worked at Tesla's Autopilot since August of 2020

After he was fired, Bernal lost access to the self-driving beta system - an $8,000 value that employees were gifted free use of - he had access to in his personal 2021 Tesla Model 3. He still has access to the company's driver assistance software.

Bernal is a self-described 'lifelong car enthusiast' and bought his car because he was able to get free access to the software, but also gives Tesla the right to collect internal and external data.

He claims said he never disclosed anything in his videos that Tesla had not released to the public.

'The FSD Beta releases I was demonstrating were end-user consumer products,' he said.

He adds that he had no record of unsafe driving, which is often required for access to the beta system to be revoked. Users are typically allowed several strikes before losing access.

Ultimately, Bernal said he's upset to have lost a dream job and claims 'I still care about Tesla, vehicle safety and fixing bugs.'

Tesla had to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles in January equipped with its 'Full Self-Driving' software, after it allowed vehicles to run through stop signs at low speeds, without coming to a complete halt.

The company also had to recall over 800,000 vehicles because seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver isn't buckled up.

All were to be fixed with online software updates, where possible.

Safety advocates and automated vehicle experts say Tesla is pushing the boundaries of safety to see what it can get away with, but now NHTSA is pushing back.

That recall is the 15th done by Tesla since January 2021, according to NHTSA records, with almost all of the more than one million vehicles sold in the US requiring an update due to a recall.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Tesla, Ford and General Motors Get Some Very Sobering News

Here's news that won't get unanimous support from owners of vehicles that include driver-assistance systems enabling the cars to carry out certain maneuvers by themselves. The Utah Senate, following the local House of Representatives, has passed a law penalizing drivers who are arrested for driving under the influence even with the systems activated.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
Telegraph

The hidden costs of charging an electric car at home

One of the major appeals of electric-only driving is the ability to “refuel” at home. But in the pursuit of this, some car owners will need to have their property dug up to fit charging points. Others might have to pay a hefty price to upgrade their electricity supply to cope with the demands of chargers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Ai Addict#Youtubers#Fsd Beta
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
New York Post

Urgent warning for all Facebook users over sneaky new hacking threat

Watch out if you go on a page claiming to be from Facebook, as it is now the most ripped-off brand used by hackers to scam people. The social network has been crowned the most impersonated big name, accounting for 14% of phishing pages alone. WhatsApp – owned by Facebook...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
komando.com

Security alert: 9 apps caught stealing personal data

Smartphones are so intertwined into our daily lives that if you misplace yours or it gets stolen, it will be more than just an inconvenience. Tap or click here to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead). Possibly thousands of photos, contacts and messages...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy