Calboy isn't too happy about DaBaby aligning himself with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a nemesis of Calboy's late cousin, King Von. On Tuesday (March 8), Cal hopped on Twitter to address the recent drama that surrounded DaBaby linking up with NBA YoungBoy on the new project Better Than You, which was released on the same day as King Von's posthumous album, What It Means to Be King.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO