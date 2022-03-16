ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Head coach killed in university bus crash previously coached in Brownwood, multiple students dead

By Erica Garner
 1 day ago

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The head coach killed in a tragic head-on collision while taking his golf teams home from a tournament in Midland previously coached in Brownwood. Six of his students also did not survive.

Tyler James was driving a 17-passenger van home to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico when he was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Andrews County around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say nine total died in the crash, including six students. University officials say two students were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, and they are the only suspected to survive. Both the men’s and women’s golf teams were involved.

Two people in the pickup truck were also killed, including a 13-year-old boy.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still working to determine the cause of this crash.

Before landing the head coach job at University of the Southwest , James spent time in Brownwood, ending his collegiate golf career at Howard Payne University, then serving as a director of the men’s golf team at Brownwood High School and as an assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard Payne.

IN THIS ARTICLE
