Longview, TX

YAY! Sign Is Up For the New Five Below Location Opening in Longview, Texas

By Billy Jenkins
 4 days ago
While there have been rumors about when the store grand opening is going to take place there is one thing that is certain, the new Five Below location in Longview official has their sign up. It's just one step closer to their doors opening and shoppers getting some deals on items...

Big News for Whitehouse, Texas as Construction of First Whataburger Begins Next Week

There is just something about seeing those orange and white stripes that puts a smile on a lot of people's faces. I'm of course referring to Whataburger. Sure, we have a lot of them in East Texas but that just means our commute to get a #5 with onion rings and a Diet Dr Pepper won't take as long. For folks in Whitehouse, that commute will be much shorter very soon as construction will begin soon on the city's first Whataburger.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
13 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked

See, here's the thing, we're a very polite folk in Texas and across the south. But just because we're polite doesn't mean that some things could make us upset or not want someone around for a bit. Having said that, we also have a good sense of humor about ourselves. That's why we can look at these things to say or do that will get your Texas card revoked.
TEXAS STATE
I Keep Getting Texts About Selling Property I DON’T OWN In Texas

We all know that the real estate market is at absolute insanity right now especially for home buyers and renters alike. Its really crazy here in East Texas where according to a recent report from KETK, folks in Rusk County are finding it hard to find a place to rent there. One of the reasons things are crazy right now is "speculators" who are looking to pay cash for properties that they can turn around and flip at a crazy price. Some of these folks are so desperate they are spamming folks like me with calls and texts about stuff we DON'T EVEN OWN.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Locals Share the Best Places to Find FREE Moving Boxes in Tyler, Texas

Where are some of the best places in Tyler, Texas to find boxes when you are in the middle of a move?. I've heard this question asked so many times. And frankly, I've asked it myself at various times. Hopefully, I'll never have to move again. But ya just never know. LIke all of us, life can throw things into our path which means that once again, we find ourselves facing the oh so daunting task of packing up all of those things that have managed to stay with us over the course of many years.
TYLER, TX
Construction Equipment Theme Park For Kids Opening In Texas

With the kids being off, you're probably trying to figure out things to do with your little ones to keep you from going crazy. If you have a little one that's into shows like "Bob The Builder" or if they're fascinated with heavy equipment, then there's a new "theme park" that's opening this week in Texas that your kids are going to love and maybe you will too.
TEXAS STATE
Over 1,000 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Stolen Using Van Trap Door in Houston, Texas

Thieves are the absolute worse. I've stated many times that thieves are the lowest of the low. Its in the 10 Commandments "Thou shalt not steal." But still, there are people with enough evil in their heart and complete disregard for other people that want to take what is not theirs. A person or persons is doing just that in Houston by using a "trap door" to steal diesel fuel from a station's fuel tank.
HOUSTON, TX
Amazing Waterslide Included in This Tyler, Texas Home For Sale

With as hot as the real estate market is currently in East Texas I don't think this home for sale in Tyler is going to be on the market for long, especially after potential buyers check out the incredible pool and waterslide in the back yard. It truly looks like a summertime oasis set perfectly in East Texas. The list price for this gorgeous home in Tyler, Texas is $1.2 million dollars the photos show you why it's worth that much.
TYLER, TX
Where to Find the Best Chicken Spaghetti To-Go in the Tyler, Texas Area?

I can't tell you how many times I've pondered the best places to find chicken spaghetti in Tyler, Texas. I find myself craving chicken spaghetti at least once every other week. To me, and maybe you, it is the epitome of comfort food. I have to be careful eating chicken spaghetti because I have slight trouble ceasing from my delighted delving into an enormous dish of cheese-covered debauchery. Perhaps that is one of the reasons I avoid preparing it. ;)
TYLER, TX
Registration is Open to Help Beautify Tyler, Texas Next Month

Tyler, Texas is beautiful, while it might be difficult for some residents to see because they have become normal to how beautiful it is here, we are lucky to live in such a gorgeous place. But looking this good takes time and effort, which is why the City of Tyler has released details on the Great Tyler Cleanup 2022.
TYLER, TX
Is This 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Ranch Slightly Overpriced at $3,900,000?

This home was in the 2004 Parade of Homes and is now for sale with a $1.2 million dollar price tag. Main residence constructed in 2017 - Excellent investment opportunity, property is easily divisible - More than 1, 100' of frontage on Silver Hill Road - Wraparound swimming pool - Tile covered patio / outdoor entertainment area - 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom guest house - 4, 000 SF barn with separate feed room, tool room, equipment, and wash room - Multiple outbuildings for storage, feed, livestock - Foreman's quarters - Ranch features include brick entrance, asphalt and concrete driveway, four fenced and cross-fenced pastures, pipe fencing, windmill, two water wells, propane tank, and pond - Furniture, fixtures, and equipment negotiable - Schedule appointment 24 hours in advance.
TYLER, TX
Someone in Longview, Texas Caught Enjoying a 7 Brew Coffee at Starbucks?

Uh oh. Someone was caught on camera in Longview, Texas enjoying a 7 Brew Coffee at a local Starbucks location? Let the coffee wars commence!. Actually, just kidding. We're all about East Texas people enjoying coffee of all forms however the heck they see fit. However, one can't help but giggle a little to see the infiltration of another coffee shop within the walls of the coffee mega-mogul, Starbucks.
LONGVIEW, TX
