YAY! Sign Is Up For the New Five Below Location Opening in Longview, Texas

This home was in the 2004 Parade of Homes and is now for sale with a $1.2 million dollar price tag. Main residence constructed in 2017 - Excellent investment opportunity, property is easily divisible - More than 1, 100' of frontage on Silver Hill Road - Wraparound swimming pool - Tile covered patio / outdoor entertainment area - 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom guest house - 4, 000 SF barn with separate feed room, tool room, equipment, and wash room - Multiple outbuildings for storage, feed, livestock - Foreman's quarters - Ranch features include brick entrance, asphalt and concrete driveway, four fenced and cross-fenced pastures, pipe fencing, windmill, two water wells, propane tank, and pond - Furniture, fixtures, and equipment negotiable - Schedule appointment 24 hours in advance.
Comments / 0