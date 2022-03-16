ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Black Expo leaders announce annual Downtown Festival

By Joe Clark
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Black Expo will be returning to downtown Columbus this Memorial Day weekend.

During a news conference, Wednesday, leaders with the Ohio Black Expo discussed the four-day event that runs May 26-29.

Dublin reschedules St. Patrick’s Day celebration

“With a business conference on Thursday, workshops and networking on Friday, and the Riverfront
Culture Fest Saturday and Sunday, there is something for everyone!” a release from the Ohio Black Expo announced.

This is the first time the event will be in-person in Columbus since 1991, and central Ohio will be the annual festival’s permanent home going forward.

“Ohio Black Expo is a statewide humanitarian organization, originally formed in 1988, that is
dedicated to improving the quality of life for Ohio’s African American citizens, by establishing
and encouraging an independent self-help approach to problem solving,” the release reads.

For more information, visit: Ohioblackexpo.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Ohio Black Expo#African American
