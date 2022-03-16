Ohio Black Expo leaders announce annual Downtown Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Black Expo will be returning to downtown Columbus this Memorial Day weekend.
During a news conference, Wednesday, leaders with the Ohio Black Expo discussed the four-day event that runs May 26-29.
“With a business conference on Thursday, workshops and networking on Friday, and the Riverfront
Culture Fest Saturday and Sunday, there is something for everyone!” a release from the Ohio Black Expo announced.
This is the first time the event will be in-person in Columbus since 1991, and central Ohio will be the annual festival’s permanent home going forward.
“Ohio Black Expo is a statewide humanitarian organization, originally formed in 1988, that is
dedicated to improving the quality of life for Ohio’s African American citizens, by establishing
and encouraging an independent self-help approach to problem solving,” the release reads.
For more information, visit: Ohioblackexpo.com
