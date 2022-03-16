ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College students have become increasingly fearful of expressing views that are unpopular or controversial. A new civil dialogue movement attempts to restore healthy debate.

By Jennifer Miller
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Tuesday night in November, Lindsey Perlman logged onto Zoom with low expectations. Perlman, a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, was taking a class called “Civil Dialogue Seminar: Civic Engagement in a Divided Nation.” The course encouraged her to participate in a campus event where students gathered to discuss...

