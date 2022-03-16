ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Head coach among those dead in USW bus crash

By Erica Miller
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland.

James was the head coach for both teams, it was his first year on the job.

Further, the university said two surviving students have been airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries. It is believed by campus leaders that the air-lifted students were the only students to survive. However, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said he is not yet able to confirm how many people died in the crash, nor have the identities of the victims been released.

University leaders said the school is working to notify the families of all those involved in the crash. Additionally, the school will have counseling and religious services available to all students, faculty, and staff on campus.

Crash investigators said they will be on the scene for several more hours as they work to determine what led to the crash.

As of 6:30 a.m., this is what we know:

The crash, between the van and a Ford F-150 happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews. DPS said the van was traveling in the northbound lane, the Ford truck was traveling in the southbound lane.

DPS Sgt. Steven Blanco said of the scene, “It’s just tragic.”

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Texoma's Homepage

Watch: USW press conference after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of the Southwest held a press conference Thursday after a fiery crash killed six student-athletes and a head coach. A van carrying the university’s golf team crashed while headed home from a tournament in Midland Tuesday evening. A total of nine people died, and two survivors were airlifted to Lubbock […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Reaction and support after 9 dead in USW van crash

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University said Jones AT&T Stadium will be lit in blue and red Wednesday night to honor the lives lost in an Andrews County crash. The University of the Southwest (USW) men’s and women’s golf teams were headed back to Hobbs Tuesday evening after a competition in Midland. Reaction […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
