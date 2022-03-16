ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Hs Roundup: Riverdale softball outlasts Cypress Lake; 14 teams win

By Izubee Charles, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 1 day ago
Don't see your team's score? Have your coach email us with game results, stat leaders, and a quote to sports@news-press.com and sports@naplesnews.com.

Softball

Riverdale 1, Cypress Lake 0: Kassidy Caputo's eighth-inning run was the difference in the Raiders' win, as they outlasted the Panthers in extra innings. Taylor Clayton led Riverdale in the circle, striking out 17 batters while allowing just five hits. In the loss for Cypress Lake, Sammi Rosado struck out 11.

Fort Myers 13, Lehigh 0: Haley Morales and Julia Knowler led the Green Wave in their shutout win over the Lightning. Knowler had a team-high six RBI and a home run, while Morales drove in three runs and added a home run of her own.

North Fort Myers 16, Cape Coral 0: The Knights picked up their seventh consecutive win as they defeated the Seahawks. Abby Hynes and Mia Lane both hit their second inside the park home run for North this season. Hynes was 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and Lane went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Mariner 16, Island Coast 1: The Tritons ended a five-game skid with a big win over the Gators. Cheyenne Waddell pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, while Taylor Cotoni hit a 3-run home run

Riverdale 13, Ida Baker 7: Azlynn Gomes batted in 5 RBI while going 3-for-4 at the plate for the Raiders as they downed the Bulldogs. Teammates Ella Bundy had two hits with four RBI, and Jade Stitt went 2-for-4 with one RBI on Monday.

Cypress Lake 16, Cape Coral 0: Sophomore Sammi Rosado pitched a perfect game with six strikeouts in the Panthers' shutout win over the Seahawks. McKenna Robbins, Megan Hall, and Sarah Yamrick all hit doubles leading the Cypress Lake offensive effort on Monday.

Baseball

St. John Neumann 11, IMG Royal 10: The Celtics got their third straight win as they took down the Ascenders on the road. Leading the way for Neumann was Dawson Jones, who went 5-for-5 at the plate as he celebrated his birthday. Junior Maradona and Jason Neal added two hits apiece, while Logan Baratta picked up the win on the mound.

Estero 6, Bonita Springs 5: The Wildcats duked it out with the Bull Sharks and come out with a win in the Jaws vs. Claws matchup. Justin Breitenstein led Estero on the mound pitching six innings while striking out five batters. Liam Butler also went 2-for3 at the plate with two RBI for the Wildcats.

Island Coast 6, Mariner 2: Kevin Martinez led the Gators on the mound and at the plate as they picked up their fourth straight win in the matchup against the Tritons. Martinez pitched a complete game, only allowing four hits while striking at seven. Offensively, Martinez went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Riverdale 7, Cypress Lake 0: Mathew English got the win on the mound for the Raiders, striking out 11 Panthers in six innings.

Lemon Bay 13, CSN 5: Jet Diaz went 2-for-3 with three RBI in the Seahawks loss to the Manta Rays.

Girls Lacrosse

Cypress Lake 22, Riverdale 1: No stats provided

CSN 16, Archbishop McCarthy 10: The Seahawks were led by the tandem of Ruby and Emma Smith in their win over the Mavericks. Emma and Ruby both netted four goals, while Nikki Ferrante dished out three assists.

Boys Tennis

Cape Coral 4, Ida Baker 3

Singles: 1. Trevor Sullivan (CC) d. Eric Rivera 6-4, 6-2; 2. Todd Bennie d. Ty Lendino 6-3, 7-6 (8-6); 3. Franklin Lewandowski (CC) d. Enzo Serrano 6-2, 6-2; 4. Elias Azzi (IB) d. Marco Guba 6-4, 6-4; 5. Daniel Vargas (IB) d. Eduardo Figueroa 6-2, 6-3; Doubles: 1. Sullivan/Lendino (CC) d. Rivera/Bennie 8-6; 2. Lewandowski/Guba (CC) def. Serrano/Azzi 8-2

North Fort Myers 7, Mariner 0

Singles: 1. Ronald Wong (N) d. Karl Schott 6-0, 6-0; 2. Duncan Fissheo (N) d. Kieran Kurkimilis 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); 3. Harold Baez-Desena (N) d. Bruno Tusek 6-0, 6-0; 3. Bradyn Metzger (N) d. Noah Riascos 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; 5. Jacob Romano (N) d. Noah Squicciarini 6-1, 6-3; Doubles:1. Wong/Fissheo (N) d. Schott/Kurkimilis 8-1;2. Baez-Desena/Romano (N) d. Tusek/Squicciarini 8-1

Cape Coral 5, Estero 2

Singles: 1. John Brodeur (E) d. Trevor Sullivan 6-4, 6-3; 2. Ty Lendino (CC) d. Jacob Guillette (E) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Franklin Lewandowski (CC) d. Evan Combs (E) 6-4, 6-2; 4. Marco Guba (CC) d. Jack Calder (E) 6-2, 6-3; 5. Nicky Snow (E) d. Eduardo Figueroa 6-1, 6-4; Doubles: 1. Sullivan/Lendino (CC) d. Brodeur/Combs (E) 8-2; 2. Lewandowski/Zach Clayton (CC) d. Guillette/Calder 8-6

Girls Tennis

Riverdale 7, Lehigh 0

Singles: 1. Macy Costigan (RHS) d. Kalee Sands 6-3, 6-2; 2. Rachel Dahlke (RHS) d. Kaylin Sands 6-0, 6-0; 3. Elizabeth Cordero (RHS) d. Maria Amparo 6-1, 6-0; 4. Rachel Best (RHS) d. Dalits Ramos 6-1, 6-3; 5. Eliana "Nikki" Mar (RHS) d. Taylin Hopkins 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: 1. Dahlke/ Cordero (RHS) d. Sands/Sands 8-6; 2. Best/Mar (RHS) d. Amparo/Ramos 8-0

North Fort Myers 7, Mariner 0

Singles: 1. Emma Westgate (N) d. Krysta Perez 6-1, 4-0 retired; 2. Hannah Holmes (N) d. Gianna Ahnarumna 6-1, 6-0; 3. Bailey Williamson (N) d. Morgan Everly 6-1, 6-3; 4. Brooke Williamson (N) d. Kaab Khang 6-0, 6-0; 5. Sophia Pollard (N) d. Lilly DiMurro 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: 1. Westgate/Holmes (N) d. Ahnarumna/Everly 8-2; 2. Williamson/Williamson (N) d. Khang/DiMurro 8-1.

Estero 7, Cape Coral 0

Singles: 1. Lily Hinders (E) d. Vaneza Tamayo 6-0, 6-3; 2. Meghan Lay (E) d. Elise Myers 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kate Mackie (E) d. Cadillia Bailey 6-0, 6-1; 4. Emily McDowell (E) d. Sarah Solomon 6-2, 6-2; 5. Zahra Abbasi (E) d. Grace Bickford (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: 1. Hinders/Lay (E) d. Tamayo/Bailey 8-1; 2. Mackie/McDowell (E) d. Meyers/Solomon 8-1

