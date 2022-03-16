ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klarna Offers BNPL to German eBay Shoppers

By PYMNTS
 1 day ago
Online marketplace eBay and Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna have joined forces to offer German shoppers more flexible payment options. As Alt FI reported Wednesday (March 16), the new payment options being added to eBay’s German site will supplement existing payment methods like Klarna’s Pay Now service. The...

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

