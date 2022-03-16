KraneShares to launch a Technology Metals Strategy ETF

European Union parliamentarians will vote on whether to ban bitcoin mining on Monday amid concerns about its environmental impact.The draft framework could outlaw cryptocurrencies that rely on an energy-intensive process known as proof-of-work, whereby computers perform complex mathematical puzzles in order to generate new units of the digital asset.Bitcoin is among several leading cryptocurrencies that uses proof-of-work technology, though Ethereum (ETH) plans to switch to a system known as proof-of-stake that requires far less energy.The decision of whether to ban proof-of-work will be made by members of the EU’s economic and monetary affairs committee, who will vote on the propose...

