We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There have been times in my life when a piece of fruit has saved me. I know this sounds overly dramatic. “Woman Saved by Peach” seems implausible. But there was a day not too long ago when I ate a peach that made the hair on the back of my neck stand up and tears come to my eyes, breaking open the knot of anxiety and stress that had formed inside me from a very hard day at work. It started before I had even put the slice into my mouth, when the knife broke the skin of a gorgeous July Flame peach and a trickle of garnet-colored juice dripped down onto the table. I had the beauty of an entire season right there in my hand, and it was delicious. I felt a knot inside myself begin to loosen.

10 DAYS AGO