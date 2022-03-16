ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Long after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is home and Boris Johnson’s gone, we’ll remember how he failed her | Zoe Williams

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nOkV_0egnty2h00
Richard Ratcliffe holds a photograph of his wife Nazanin during his hunger strike in October 2021. Photograph: Vickie Flores/EPA

Just when you thought you couldn’t take any more bad news, a sudden bright spot on the horizon: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, along with another detained British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori, are flying back to the UK from Tehran airport. Hopefully, they’ll soon be home.

It is nearly six years since she was first detained. In that time, she has been imprisoned, separated from her daughter, she’s suffered unimaginable mental distress, and known the cruellest false dawn as her original sentence for spying ended, only for her to be rearrested for “propaganda activities”. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who has been through two hunger strikes, ended the second with the simple, devastating decision that their daughter “needs two parents”.

In current affairs terms, this news is an island of joy in an otherwise tragic sea, but they are all part of the same ecosystem: the British government has to build bridges with Iran if it wants to end its reliance on Russia as an energy source. Hurdles that were previously insurmountable have suddenly evaporated.

It was always well known, thanks in large part to Richard Ratcliffe’s determination, that the imprisonment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was no random act of violence from a hostile state (though both noun and adjective apply); rather, she was taken as part of a strategy of hostage-taking in the recovery of a debt owed by the British government.

Related: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori on way back to UK, Liz Truss confirms

As detailed in the BBC’s excellent podcast, Nazanin , there is no debate over the legitimacy of this debt and hasn’t been since 2001, when Iran won a case at arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce. In 1971, the then Shah of Iran paid upfront for more than 1,500 Chieftain tanks, the order for which was cancelled when he was deposed in 1979. By the time judges found in Iran’s favour, 22 years later, the EU had imposed sanctions on the nation and the British argument has been that it couldn’t pay any money directly without breaching the sanctions. So £400m went into an escrow account, where it’s sat ever since. The Iranians, perceiving the legal route to be exhausted, went down the hostage route instead. This isn’t to say that hostage-taking is a moral or defensible act, only that it wasn’t random or irrational.

The US was in a similar situation, owing $400m, with four of its nationals held; they managed to settle the debt despite the sanctions – in part with airlifted pallets full of actual cash – and their hostages were returned in 2016 . There was a suggestion two years ago that our government wouldn’t follow suit because the Ministry of Defence worried about how Iran might spend the money. What if they used it to bankroll their military agenda in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon? Given that no such qualms have ever interrupted, say, arms sales to Saudi Arabia, this logic is questionable.

There was an ongoing motif in that BBC investigation: most of us live our lives, if not oblivious to geopolitics, at least far enough from the action that we only read about it. But what if you suddenly find yourself a pawn on the chessboard? That would be a painful, unjust, Kafkaesque experience for anyone, at any time, but for Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the metaphor collapsed on 1 November 2017, when the then foreign secretary Boris Johnson gave what should have been some routine evidence to the House of Commons. “When I look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing,” he said , “she was simply teaching people journalism, as I understand it, at the very limit.”

At the very centre of her defence was the fact that she was in Iran on holiday, visiting her parents, and had never taught anyone journalism or anything else. The Thomson Reuters Foundation, her employers, were very clear on this matter: she wasn’t even a journalist, let alone teaching journalism.

With his casual failure to read his brief, delivered in this off-the-cuff, potentially deadly remark, Johnson dragged Nazanin into an altogether darker chess game, one in which she was still a pawn, but dependent on one of the players who didn’t understand the rules and might at any moment upturn the board. Her misfortune was to be reliant on the wisdom and good judgment of a man who has neither.

The prime minister could argue that the issue was always the debt, and the question of Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s guilt or innocence was a red herring. In which case, why was he happy for a British national to languish in prison, rather than settle it? What was the long game? Could she have remained there for ever? Conceivably, he could argue that the debt could never be paid, because the regime was simply too immoral; but nothing about that regime has changed, only our own strategic aims and material circumstances.

What he will never be able to argue is that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was accorded, by him and by the state, the rights, protection and care that a British citizen is entitled to expect. Perhaps his incompetence as foreign secretary is just a sidebar to that fact, but it’s the detail we will remember whenever we think of his time in public office, and even as we rejoice in her return.

  • Zoe Williams is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Williams
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#European Union#Uk#British
TODAY.com

US couple guided by 'angels' while escaping Ukraine with their newborn baby

The Florida parents of a baby born last Saturday in Ukraine managed to escape the war-torn country with the newest addition to their family. Ami and Michael Kowalski were able to leave the country and make it to Slovakia with their 5-day-old daughter. “I don’t think we’ll be fully relieved...
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is now emerging on the world stage as a voice of hope and resilience for the people of Ukraine. “I have no panic or tears in me. I will be calm and confident,” she wrote on social media. Since her husband President Zelenskyy has entered office, Zelenska has focused her work on several key issues, including women’s rights. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 2, 2022.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
People

Heartbroken, Angry Doctor Says 'Show This to Putin' as Ukrainian Girl, 6, Dies Despite Staff's Efforts

A 6-year-old Ukrainian girl is dead after she was gravely injured when Russian forces shelled the port city of Mariupol on Sunday. The little girl, whose name was not immediately known, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the area was bombed, still clad in her bloodied pajama pants that were decorated with cartoon unicorns, according to a report by the Associated Press.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Epic escape in the dead of night of 76 orphans so alone in the world they call their teacher mum: Ukrainian children travel more than 800 miles across a war zone to orphanage in Lviv

Ivan, six, is sitting in a classroom colouring-in a tank with green crayon. Behind him, eight-year-old Sophia bites her lower lip in concentration while sketching a rabbit. There are 20 children in the class and they hang on the every word of their teacher, Larisa, whom they call Mum, not because they are presumptuous or impudent, she explains later, but – her voice catching – because they are orphans and feel the want of maternal love, particularly during wartime.
ADVOCACY
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Son To Leave U.K Like Prince Harry? Sarah Ferguson's Ex And Meghan Markle's Husband Might Never Lose These Titles Despite Controversies

Prince Andrew is rumored to leave the U.K. for the U.S. Prince Andrew continues receiving criticisms and condemnations for his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The son of Queen Elizabeth, in a Dec. 30, 2014, court filing, was accused of being one of the numerous personalities to have participated in s*xual activities with a minor later identified as Virginia Giuffre.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy