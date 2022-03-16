National Board Certified Teachers Honored During Recognition Celebration in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) honored 101 educators this evening as part of the annual National Board Certification (NBC) Recognition Celebration. This year, 35 educators are newly certified and 66 renewed their certification during the 2020 – 2021 school year.
National Board Certification is the gold-standard credential for educators in the United States. Much like other professions, NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. The rigorous process – which can take three years to complete – includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“The data is clear about National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and their profound impact on student learning,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The West Virginia Department of Education wholeheartedly supports National Board Certification precisely for the outcomes that benefit students and teachers alike. We commend our educators’ commitment to pursue this important credential, especially during the challenging times we have experienced over the past two years.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs, 17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs, and 19th in the nation for the number of NBC renewals. Currently, there are 1,144 NBCTs in the Mountain State.
In addition, West Virginia is one of 25 states that compensates NBCTs and is one of 21 states that reimburses all associated NBC fees. This support includes an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE and additional salary enhancements offered by most counties. WVDE also provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process.
Below is this year’s class of National Board Certified Teachers in West Virginia.
New NBCTs:
Name County
Elaina Jewell Berkeley
Jenifer Kisner (Gearhart) Berkeley
Caspia Sheppard Boone
Jessica Malinky Brooke
Lauren Arvon Cabell
Kristen Austin Cabell
Rhonda France Cabell
Andrew Richardson Cabell
Keri Hurst Doddridge
Amy Taylor Fayette
Randall Wolfe Hardy
Samantha Buckler (Janes) Jefferson
Matthew Cox Kanawha
Celi Oliveto Marion
Diana Aston Marshall
Lelia Carver Mercer
Samantha Dove Mercer
Crystal Heckman Monongalia
Michelle Morris Monongalia
Lucy Scotti Monongalia
Jessica Thomas Monongalia
Darcie Barno Preston
Stacy Davis Putnam
Sarah Gibson Putnam
Alisha Adams Raleigh
Amanda Allen Raleigh
Bryana Beckett Raleigh
Melissa Campbell Raleigh
Leann Chesley Raleigh
Kellie Snuffer Raleigh
Richard Snuffer Raleigh
Rebecca Bartlett Taylor
Katherine McLean Wood
Renewal NBCTs:
Name County
Mark Albright Berkeley
Laura Bohrer Berkeley
Kevin Frankhouser Berkeley
Alanda Hall Berkeley
Michael Knepper Berkeley
Nancy McDonald Berkeley
Bethany Miller Berkeley
Mallory Painter Berkeley
Erin Peralta Berkeley
Margaret Ponton Berkeley
Gina Pratt Berkeley
Kasandra Price Berkeley
April Rearick Berkeley
Jessica Ruqus Berkeley
Samantha Slone Berkeley
Kristin Spataro Berkeley
Lisa Spataro Berkeley
Amy Uccellini Berkeley
Loren Berry Boone
Teresa Ball Cabell
Maggie Chenoweth Cabell
Anna Holst Cabell
Brian Baker Greenbrier
Meredith Canterbury Greenbrier
Amy Hannahs (Coursin) Hancock
Christina Rollins Harrison
Leslie Haynes Jackson
Melissa O’Brien Jefferson
Connie Boggs Marion
Adrin Fisher Marion
Jessica Ford Marion
Brittany Springer Marshall
Shawna Zervos Marshall
Jodie Roush Mason
Ashley Shaw Mercer
Emily Smith Mercer
Christine Cline Mingo
Mary McCord Monongalia
Sarah Ann Wilson Monongalia
Summer McClintock Morgan
Ellen Newton Morgan
Albert Bucon Ohio
Helen Kudrav Ohio
Melanie Riddle Ohio
Jacqueline Shriner Ohio
Miranda Saul Putnam
Laura Shabdue Putnam
Rachelle Williams Putnam
Elizabeth Calvert Raleigh
Terri Gunter Raleigh
Julie Midkiff Raleigh
Cindi Reeves Raleigh
Lucy Godwin Randolph
Barbara Laugh Ritchie
Whitney Dobson Wood
Sara Klesel Wood
Alisha Smithberger Wood
Jennifer Anderson WVDE
Cynthia Sorsaia WVDE
Carla Warren WVDE
Angela Boninsegna Wyoming
Newly certified educators were invited to attend the in-person presentation and those renewing may view a recorded version of the event.
