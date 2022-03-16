ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business inventories rise in line with expectations in January

Cover picture for the article

January Business Inventories: +1.1% M/M to $2,237.9B vs. +1.1% consensus and %...

Reuters

U.S. factory orders growth beats expectations in January

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in January, pointing to continued strength in manufacturing despite supply challenges. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders rose 1.4% in January. Data for December was revised sharply higher to show orders gaining 0.7%...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M M
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices hit new all-time high

(Gray News) - The national average price of gas in the U.S. broke the all-time record Monday, at $4.104 per gallon. The average price rose 49.1 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy. The previous record of $4.103 per gallon was set in 2008. This is the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
Axios

Oil prices suddenly declining, raising hopes gas may follow

Oil prices have suddenly reversed course, falling almost as quickly as they rose in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The about-face raises the prospect of a corresponding drop in gas prices, which hit a record high last week. By the numbers: The price...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

The Stock Market Has Peaked, S&P 500 Death Cross For The Ides Of March: March 2022 Update

The average of S&P 500 for February 2022 was 4436 (5% down from December 2021 average) and is still 1896 points higher than the corresponding long-term trend value of 2540. This is an update to our series of articles started in 2012 assessing market valuation and estimating forward stock market returns. The most recent previous update was for end of December 2021.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Food prices rise at fastest pace in 41 years

The food inflation rate is up for the ninth month in a row and now matches the U.S. inflation rate of 7.9% a year, with double-digit increases in the price of meat, milk, and fresh fruit, said the government on Thursday. Prices for groceries rose even faster, 8.6%, than the overall food index, which includes food sold at restaurants, fast-food outlets, and company cafeterias.
BUSINESS
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

Cayena delivers inventory marketplace for food preparation businesses

Cayena founders Gabriel Sendacz, Pedro Carvalho and Raymond Shayo believe injecting technology into procurement will make the process much simpler for food preparation facilities, like restaurants, bars, bakeries, hotels and dark kitchens, in their home country of Brazil and across the region. “Latin American B2B is a massive market, but...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Rose 10% Annually in February

Prices paid by producers rose 0.8% in February, largely driven by spiking gas prices, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. On an annual basis, prices increased 10%. The monthly rise, however, did show signs of moderation following January’s 1.2% increase. Economists had predicted February’s rise at 0.9%.
TRAFFIC
UPI News

Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high

March 14 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States have edged lower after reaching an all-time high late last week. According to AAA on Monday, the average cost for regular gasoline nationwide is about $4.32 per gallon, which is down from a record $4.33 on Friday. Prices have been...
TRAFFIC
