Athens, WV

Annual Business Plan Competition held at Concord University

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University held its 4th annual Business Plan Competition at University Point the evening of March 3, 2022. Several teams competed with a record number of viewers watching the competition via Zoom or in person.

Ellie Hawcroft, a junior from Barnsley, England, came away from the competition the big winner capturing first place and the $800 top prize, as well as the popular vote that netted her an additional $300.

Ellie’s first place entry was “NutriKick”, an idea for a more nutritious, delicious food and drink option for college students, especially those who are athletes who have late practices beyond cafeteria hours. Ellie is majoring in business administration.

Second place was awarded to “Picture-Perfect Wall Mount”, an idea for a product to help level pictures when hanging them on the walls. This team included Issac Prather, a senior Entrepreneurial Scholar from Nicholas County who is majoring in resort area management and minoring in entrepreneurship and Jenna Cooper, a sophomore from Fayette County, majoring in health science. Issac and Jenna won $500 for their second-place finish.

Third place was awarded to “The Midnight Hour”, an idea for a salon with extended hours to help accommodate those who work the non-typical 9-5 workday. Aimed at busy college students, and healthcare workers, this salon would offer a wide variety of services. The team of Kalei Adkins and Makenzie Fugate won $250 for their third-place finish.

Kalei is a sophomore from McDowell County, majoring in business administration and minoring in entrepreneurship. She is also an Entrepreneurial Scholar. Makenzie is a sophomore from Greenbrier County, majoring in business administration.

“While I always get excited about these competitions, this one was certainly one of our best, stated Dr. Angela Addair, Director of Entrepreneurial Studies. “We had a record number of viewers, as we provided both in-person as well as a virtual Zoom option. There wasn’t a single idea presented that I couldn’t see coming to market. Everyone did so well.”

“These competitions continue to get better and better, and I couldn’t be more excited for every single one of these participants. I continue to see the entrepreneurship program grow across our campus, and it makes me so thankful just to get to be a small part of these students’ ideas,” she said.

For additional information about Entrepreneurial Studies at Concord University please contact Dr. Angela Addair at aaddair@concord.edu or 304-384-5245.

