NHL

New 'Embedded' episode focusing on Thompson and Krebs premieres tonight

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTage Thompson and Peyton Krebs arrived in Buffalo as a result of two blockbuster trades. Now, Thompson is making a name for himself as a top-line center on pace for 30 goals and Krebs...

www.nhl.com

NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
NHL
NHL

How Giroux Became a Flyer: A 2006 Draft Retrospective

Any scout worth his salt -- and who is being honest -- will tell you that there's no science to hitting a home run in the NHL Entry Draft. Beyond the rare prodigy along the lines of a Mario Lemieux, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, choosing a future superstar in the Draft involves no small amount of good fortune as well as a keen eye for talent.
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
NHL

Eichel doubtful to play for Golden Knights on Saturday

Center being evaluated after blocking shot, could join sidelined teammates Lehner, Stone, Pacioretty, Martinez. Jack Eichel is the latest worry for the Vegas Golden Knights, who have been plagued by injuries this season and are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.
NHL
State
New York State
NHL

Tokarski posts shutout as Sabres rebound with OT win in Calgary

CALGARY - Dustin Tokarski conceded the significance of having family inside Scotiabank Saddledome, a small band of supporters in No. 31 jerseys who made the trek from his hometown Saskatoon. Beyond that, the goaltender deflected any attention regarding his second NHL shutout like it was another of the 24 shots...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens host the visiting Dallas Stars for a St. Patrick's Day tilt on Thursday evening. The Bell Centre will be going green for the occasion, including decorations in the main concourse and green drinks at selected concessions. Outdoors in Canadiens Plaza, the pregame party will feature Irish music and the illuminated Go Habs Go sign will be lit up green.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Can Stars rebound in Montreal after rough night in Toronto?

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Dallas looks to get back on track in the second and final meeting of the season against the Canadiens. Stars (32-23-3, 67 points) vs. Canadiens (16-36-8, 40 points) Time/Location: 6 p.m. CT/Bell Centre - Montreal, QC. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM,...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Wasn't pretty, but the Stars got the two points in Montreal

The Stars sure like to make things interesting. Facing a Canadiens team that had already beaten them this season, the Stars needed a late rally to come away with a 4-3 overtime victory at Bell Centre on Thursday. Led by one of their leaders in crunch time and another solid...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THAT'S A GOOD POINT FOR US'

"Pretty fast game out there. I think they were... give their defence credit, they moved the puck really well, caught us on three or four chances. Other than that, no score after 60. It's March. Got to play close, hard games, every game." ON VALUABLE SINGLE POINT:. "That might be...
NHL
NHL

'FEELS LIKE I'M IN SWEDEN'

Jarnkrok to make Flames debut tonight after hectic few days. The new guy required little reconnaissance. Darryl Sutter couldn't escape it if he tried. "His cousin and the goalie hit me over the head about it," the head coach said of Elias Lindholm and Jacob Markstrom beating his door down. "I told Lindy, if you think he's that good, he'll take your ice time away.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes vs. Capitals

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Jordan Martinook will not play for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, ruled out after suffering an injury Thursday night in Toronto. The veteran went down awkwardly in the corner, leaving the game during the third period last night. Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update as of pre-game availability regarding how long #48 could be out, he was just made aware that he would not be an option for this evening.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (37-16-8) vs. CANUCKS (30-25-7) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (73) Goals - Miller...
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - BOS @ WPG

After missing Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Andrew Copp returns to the lineup for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old admitted to being shaken after taking a hit from the Blues Oskar Sundqvist but has passed all the necessary tests and will slot in with Adam Lowry and Evgeny Svechnikov. Copp has been the subject of many trade rumours with the deadline coming on Monday afternoon. There is no question what he brings to the lineup, a versatile player that can play up and down the lineup, plays on the power play, kills penalties and goes up against the other team's top players.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 26 - 25 - 8 (60 pts) Kings: 33 - 21 - 8 (74 pts) 12 of the Kings remaining 20 games come against divisional opponents. The following players...
NHL
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For St. Patrick's Day Game

VEGAS (March 16, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 16, plans for the team's game on St. Patrick's Day against the Florida Panthers. Vegas and Florida are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available here and the game is presented by Bridgestone.
NHL

