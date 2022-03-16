New 'Embedded' episode focusing on Thompson and Krebs premieres tonight

Spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called “The Missing Piece.”. Chicago Fire officially moved Stella Kidd into the role of the officer on Truck 81 after the long back and forth over who would get the job, but Casey’s legacy still loomed large in “The Missing Piece.” A FaceTime call between Brett and Casey just upset Brett as she realized just how much she really, really misses him, and she decided that she needs to go spend time with him in Portland for more than just a few days here and there. Brett is taking a break from Chicago and Firehouse 51, but is Chicago Fire saying goodbye to Kara Killmer not too long after losing Jesse Spencer?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO