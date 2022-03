The Indianapolis Colts made a splash move Wednesday by agreeing to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that would add defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the defensive line. The trade details are as simple as it gets. The Colts are sending cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and will receive Ngakoue in exchange. Ya-Sin just finished his third season and will be a free agent following the 2022 campaign.

