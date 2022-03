A 4-year-old girl is dead, and a 5-year-old girl is in serious condition after a driver plowed through a preschool playground in Florida on Wednesday. Kiara Morant, 18, was driving an SUV around 4:30 p.m. when she crashed into a fenced playground area where the two girls were playing at the Imagination Station Learning Center Preschool in Arcadia, about 90 miles southeast of Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO