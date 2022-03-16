How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Manchester United are hoping to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals as they take on Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford tonight.The last-16 tie sits perfectly poised at 1-1 after the match in Spain where Anthony Elanga scored a late equaliser to earn United an undeserved draw against Diego Simeone’s men. With Man Utd trailing Arsenal in the Premier League, winning the competition this year may be their best chance of retaining Champions League football next year so they’ll need to step up their game to get past Atletico.Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt start after his hat-trick against Tottenham last time out and the Red Devils are boosted with the return of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay who all trained on Monday.Diego Simeone will have been frustrated with his side’s inability to make Manchester United pay in their home leg, but his side will be confident they can again trouble Manchester United despite having a number of first team players missing due to injury and suspension.Follow the live action and updates as Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO