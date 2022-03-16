ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dino-mite find! Remains of a terrifying dinosaur with SPIKED armour are discovered in southwestern China dating back 192 million years

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The remains of a new type of dinosaur with spiked armour have been discovered in southwestern China.

Paleontologists said the species is a thyreophoran, a group which also includes Stegosaurus and Ankylosaurus, and it lived around 192–174 million years ago during the Early Jurassic period.

Named Yuxisaurus kopchicki, it is the earliest well preserved armoured dinosaur found in Asia to date.

The new species had a heavy build, distinctive spiked armour and numerous unusual features of its skull, particularly with respect to the bones that would have surrounded its brain.

Scientists led by the Natural History Museum in London described it from specimens found in Yunnan Province, in southwestern China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRZAj_0egns65700
Scary: The remains of a new type of dinosaur with spiked armour, named Yuxisaurus kopchicki (pictured in an artist's reconstruction), have been discovered in southwestern China
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qA2Lx_0egns65700
Paleontologists said the species is a thyreophoran, a group which also includes Stegosaurus and Ankylosaurus, and it lived around 192–174 million years ago during the Early Jurassic period. It was described from specimens (pictured) found in Yunnan Province, in China

KEY FACTS ABOUT YUXISAURUS KOPCHICKI

Lived: About 192–174 million years ago

Location: Yunnan Province, in China

Scientific name: Yuxisaurus kopchicki

Main features: Distinctive spiked armour and numerous unusual features of its skull, particularly with respect to the bones that would have surrounded its brain

Family: The new species is a thyreophoran, a group which also includes Stegosaurus and Ankylosaurus

First author Professor Paul Barrett said: 'Although we've had tantalising fragments of early armoured dinosaurs from Asia, this is the first time we've had enough material to recognise a new species from the region and investigate its evolutionary history.

'I hope it's the first of many new dinosaurs from the localities being discovered by my colleagues in Yunnan.'

The remains were made up of a single incomplete skeleton, including parts of the skull, jaws, vertebral column, shoulder girdle, limbs and large numbers of armour spines and plates.

Professor Barrett and colleagues from Yunnan University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania named the new species Yuxisaurus kopchicki.

Yuxisaurus refers to the discovery site in Yuxi Prefecture, China, and kopchicki to the molecular biologist Dr John J. Kopchick, in recognition of his contributions to biology and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Dr Shundong Bi, a professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and senior author on the paper, said: 'Yuxisaurus was possibly a facultative quadrupedal.

'It was primarily adapted for walking on four legs, but also able to walk on two legs.'

The researchers said their discovery confirmed the rapid geographic spread and diversification of this group of dinosaurs after the species' first appearance around 200 million years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpmEx_0egns65700
The remains were made up of a single incomplete skeleton, including parts of the skull, jaws, vertebral column, shoulder girdle, limbs and large numbers of armour spines and plates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1rlg_0egns65700
The new species had a heavy build, distinctive spiked armour and numerous unusual features of its skull, particularly with respect to bones that would have surrounded its brain

'A partial skeleton collected from the Lower Jurassic Fengjiahe Formation of Yunnan Province, China, represents a new taxon of early diverging thyreophoran dinosaur, which we name Yuxisaurus kopchicki,' they wrote in their paper.

'It can be distinguished from all other thyreophorans by a suite of autapomorphic cranial, axial and appendicular character states, as well as a unique combination of character states.

'Yuxisaurus represents the first unambiguous armoured dinosaur to be recovered from the Lower Jurassic of Asia that is based on associated, diagnostic material and is the first that is complete enough to be incorporated into a phylogenetic analysis.'

The researchers added: 'Yuxisaurushelps to emphasise the pan-Laurasian (and possibly global) distribution of early thyreophorans, their diverse morphology and ecology, and the rapidity of their initial radiation.'

The study has been published in eLife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210COX_0egns65700
Experts identified the species from remains found in Yunnan Province, in southwestern China

WHAT WERE THE ANKYLOSAURID DINOSAURS AND WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THEM?

One of the most impressive weapons to appear during the dinosaur arms race in the Cretaceous Period was the bony tail club wielded by some members of a group of tank-like plant-eaters.

The distinctive feature – a bludgeon used in combat that may have given even the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex reason to worry – was possessed by the heavily armoured dinosaur ankylosaurus and its cousins.

Researchers have studied fossils of a group known as ankylosaurs, including primitive species with no tail club, and those with a fully developed defensive bone on the tail, which appeared later.

Ankylosaurs began to evolve tail clubs much earlier than previously thought, a 2015 study found, and the clubs evolved in two steps over the course of tens of millions of years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6YnF_0egns65700
Ankylosaurs lived at a time when the largest land predators in Earth's history including T. rex roamed the landscape, dismembering other dinosaurs with powerful jaws and serrated teeth 

First, vertebrae in the back part of the tail changed sothat the tail became stiff.

Next, bones that form in the skin toprovide body armour, known as osteoderms, became very large at thetip of the tail and completely enveloped the tail's end to forma club which could be swung at an enemy.

Ankylosaurs were wide-bodied, four-legged dinosaurs coveredin bony plates and spikes.

The oldest known ankylosaur datedfrom around 160 million years ago, during the Jurassic Period.

Ankylosaurs from China were crucial for understanding the tail club's origins, including Gobisaurus, from about 92 million years ago, and Liaoningosaurus, from about 122 million years ago.

Asian ankylosaurids had more pronounced spikes covering their skulls, compared with the smooth-boned armour of their North American counterparts.

The first fully-formed ankylosaur tail clubappeared around 75 million years ago during the Cretaceous.

Ankylosaurus, measuring around 20 feet (six metre), was thelargest and last of the ankylosaurs, living at the end of theage of dinosaurs about 65 million years ago.

natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Profound’ quantum breakthrough could reveal hidden world beneath our feet

Scientists have found an object hidden under the ground using quantum technology, in a major breakthrough. Researchers say the milestone could represent a “profound” change in the way we work and understand the ground beneath us.Even though it is just a few feet away, the world beneath our feet remains largely mysterious and difficult to explore.Now scientists have been able to overcome that difficulty using a quantum gravity gradiometer, developed by University of Birmingham scientists as part of a UK Ministry of Defence contract. It is the first ever time that such a technology has been used outside of a...
SCIENCE
Paul Barrett
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Found A 9,000-Year-Old Shrine In The Jordan Desert That’s Almost Perfectly Intact

The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Uncover The Stunning History Of Roman Emerald Mines Buried Deep Beneath The Sands Of Egypt

Archaeologists found evidence of intricate Roman mining systems but also that the Romans may have lost the mines to a nomadic desert people. Centuries ago, Romans traveled to Egypt’s Eastern Desert with one goal in mind — to mine precious green emeralds. Now, archaeologists have put together a detailed topographic study of two of the most important mines, revealing the intricate work that once took place there.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
LiveScience

Remains of ancient child sacrifice victims found near 1,000-year-old mummy in Peru

The remains of 20 people who may have been victims of ritual sacrifice have been found near a mummy in Peru. The mummy, a male, was found in 2021 in an underground tomb at the ancient city of Cajamarquilla, on the outskirts of Lima. The man was lying in a fetal position, and the remarkable preservation of the mummy made headlines around the world. At the time, archaeologists believed the man was between 18 and 22 years old when he died, but new research suggests the man was roughly 35 years old at the time of his mummification, the researchers said in a statement about the discovery. Archaeologists named the mummy "Chabelo."
WORLD
Miami Herald

Beachgoers look on in horror as shark kills swimmer in Australia. ‘Blood everywhere’

On a visit to Little Bay Beach in Australia, Kris Linto heard yelling and turned around to the horrific sight of a shark dragging a thrashing swimmer underwater. “It looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash, then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” Linto told 9 News Australia. He identified it as a great white shark.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
