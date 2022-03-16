ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

'Let's send Putin to JUPITER': Ukrainian government department raises more than £1.5m to fire Russian despot to Space thanks to $2.99 donations from across the world 'for a rocket'

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A hugely successful Ukrainian government-backed campaign to send Vladimir Putin to the solar system has reached more than £1.5million in donations.

The tongue-in-cheek fundraiser has seen the country offer to build a rocket capable of launching the Russian despot to Jupiter because 'it is a gas giant and the largest planet in the solar system'.

Launched by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, putina.net pokes fun at Putin's stalled invasion of Ukraine and promises to send 'the bloody dictator far, far away'.

Overall, the government department is aiming to raise $100million (£76.5m) and donators are encouraged to send a minimum of $2.99 (£2.29) to 'purchase a rocket'.

But Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice Prime Minister, revealed the funds raised would in fact go towards Ukraine's armed forces and the restoration of the country's cities and towns following Russian shelling.

He tweeted: 'Everyone wants Putin to die. Until this happens, we give Ukrainians and the whole world a unique opportunity: Send Putin to Jupiter.

'Donate $2.99 for a rocket. All funds will be directed to the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xub5Z_0egns3Qw00
Launched by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, putina.net pokes fun at Vladimir Putin's stalled invasion of Ukraine and promises to send 'the bloody dictator far, far away'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tS6W0_0egns3Qw00
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice Prime Minister, revealed the funds raised would in fact go towards Ukraine's armed forces and the restoration of the country's cities and towns following Russian shelling

Should the Ukrainians ever succeed in their plan, Putin would face a journey lasting at least two years when the two planets are at their closest to one another, approximately 360million miles away.

But when they are at their furthest, 601million miles, a single trip would take more than half a decade.

Ukrainian-owned State Enterprise Diia is behind the fundraising account, and it has been endorsed by the official Ministry of Digital Transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFEs3_0egns3Qw00
Damaged vehicles are left with shattered windows and smashed roofs from debris as a building in Kyiv was hit by Russian shells on Wednesday, March 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NouM1_0egns3Qw00
The funds from putina.net will in fact go towards Ukraine's armed forces and the restoration of the country's cities and towns following Russian shelling. Pictured: Rescuers look on at a destroyed apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

The website has been set up with English, Ukrainian and Russian speakers in mind.

It aims to reach 100 million citizens across the globe to help 'send the one Evil to Jupiter'.

Mr Fedorov, who launched the Ministry of Digital Transformation in 2019, later tweeted: 'I am sure @elonmusk can send Putin to Jupiter'.

The joke comes just days after Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk challenged Putin to 'single combat', whereby the 'stakes are Ukraine'.

Musk's bizarre challenge was part of a flurry of tweets he sent out over the course of three hours, including the oft-quoted Shakespeare line from Macbeth: 'By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.'

Ukraine has already launched an online donation website designed to accept multiple cryptocurrencies since Putin's bloody invasion began three weeks ago.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

