Phoenix, AZ

1 person killed following a solo-vehicle accident on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway (Phoenix, AZ)

 1 day ago

One person was killed following a traffic collision Tuesday morning on the Loop 202 Santan freeway westbound.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just after 3 a.m. The early reports showed that a car was traveling westbound on the Loop 202 [...]

March 16, 2022

