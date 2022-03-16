1 person killed following a solo-vehicle accident on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway (Phoenix, AZ)
One person was killed following a traffic collision Tuesday morning on the Loop 202 Santan freeway westbound.
As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just after 3 a.m. The early reports showed that a car was traveling westbound on the Loop 202 [...]
March 16, 2022
