Writing about music is often like putting a puzzle together. Journalists scheme and strategize ways to fit the right adjectives and buzz words into a sentence that accurately describes the artist in question. With that said, some puzzles are impossibly difficult to finish while others can’t be completed because there are a few pieces missing. Dora Jar is like that puzzle you can’t finish. Why? It’s complicated. After listening to “Multiply,” the Northern California native may be described as indie or alternative. Then, a song like “Wizard” may have the listener believe that she has a future in blending the sounds of R&B and trap. At a certain point, it’s easier to just to give up and admit that the pieces don’t fit. Dora Jar is Dora Jar, a shapeshifting creative who has the ability to turn everyday relatable emotions into addictive melodies and harmonies that span so many different genres that it’s hard to keep up with. Don’t believe me? Check out the rising star’s new single, “It’s Random.”

