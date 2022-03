Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. AbbVie's Rinvoq Gets Label Expansion To Treat Ulcerative Colitis. AbbVie, Inc. ABBV announced the Food and Drug Administration has approved its Rinvoq for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for Rinvoq in gastroenterology.

