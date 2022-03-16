ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these southern Utah community events

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 1 day ago
Get involved with the southern Utah community this week by visiting Snow Canyon, learning how to grow your own veggies and more.

Snow Canyon Moonlight Stroll

Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office is hosting a moonlight stroll event through Snow Canyon State Park that is free to the public this weekend. Learn about the nightlife in Snow Canyon and be guided through the canyon by the light of the moon.

If you go:

Landscape Workshop: Spring into Veggie Gardening

With spring well on its way, Southern Utah residents can begin getting their gardens ready to plant. Washington County Water Conservancy District is offering a free workshop class on tips and tricks for gardening veggies in the southern Utah climate.

If you go:

Native American Writing and Music

The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers will be hosting an educational talk about local music and writing on rocks. The Shivwits Band of Paiutes Councilman Glenn Rogers will give a presentation on some of the writings found throughout Washington County.

If you go:

Kayenta Foundation Gala: “The Thrill of Art”

The Kayenta Arts Foundation is hosting its fourth annual fundraising gala this weekend with a live auction featuring local artists' work. Food and beverages will be available, as well as live entertainment.

If you go:

