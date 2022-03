Day 2 of the inaugural 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament First Four is here, giving another four teams a shot at extending their stay in the Big Dance. Florida State and Missouri State are playing the final First Four game tonight in Baton Rouge, La. The Lady Bears jumped out to an early 10-1 lead with stingy defense and hot shooting in the first quarter. While the offense slowed some to end the first frame, Missouri State's defense was in complete control, with the club taking an 18-11 lead into the second quarter. FSU shot just 23% from the floor in the first quarter vs. nearly 47% by Missouri State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO