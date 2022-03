Luni Li does not wish to be perceived. It’s a surprising statement from a musician who is probably best known for her 2021 jams EP, which came to life after a series of short jam session videos blew up on her Instagram. In each clip, you can see Li in full force, doing what she does best by grooving along while playing her array of instruments (the violin, harp, piano, and guitar all make appearances) for the whole world to see. And although she’d been making music for several years, the jams eventually became the EP that solidified her ethereal sound and set her up as a cosmic talent to watch.

