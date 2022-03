This article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here. If you have type 2 diabetes, it’s worth asking if CBD can help you better manage your symptoms and keep your blood sugar in check. According to a study published in July 2020 that surveyed people on their cannabis use in the previous 30 days, the incidence of cannabis use rose by 340 % among diabetes patients from 2005 to 2018. Because of its numerous therapeutic benefits, the number of CBD users has crossed several million globally.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO