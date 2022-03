BOISE - Imagine Idaho Foundation, a nonprofit organized in 2020 to tackle Idaho’s broadband infrastructure problem, is adding Regence BlueShield of Idaho as a coalition member and financial supporter with a pledge of $150 thousand over three years. “We’re excited Regence BlueShield of Idaho has made such a strong financial commitment to make broadband more accessible for rural Idaho,” said Imagine Idaho Foundation Co-Founder Christina Culver. “With its help and Governor Little’s goal to invest significant federal funds over the next five years on broadband expansion, we can achieve solutions and finally get Idaho connected,” she added.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO