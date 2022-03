This message is one of gratitude and enthusiasm for all who stepped out and up the evening of the last Saturday in February to support the Albany Museum of Art. The purpose of this event, “AMA Art Ball 2022: Metamorphosis,” became less of an annual fundraiser for the museum and more of a sneak peek at our new site downtown. The event, our largest of the year, held special significance in many ways.

ALBANY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO