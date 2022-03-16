Saudi Arabia executes three people while Boris Johnson discusses human rights abuses with leader Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh - as PM comes away without deal to increase Gulf oil production to lower UK petrol prices despite 'very productive' talks

Boris Johnson insisted he pressed Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman over his country's human rights abuses during a visit to the Gulf today - as Riyadh revealed it executed three more prisoners during the Prime Minister's short trip.

Mr Johnson faced criticism over his decision to visit the autocratic state to beg it to increase oil production, in the hope that it will lower UK petrol prices and help British consumers hit by increases linked to the war in Ukraine.

He was accused of going from 'dictator to dictator' to shore up UK energy supplies, with Saudi Arabia criticised for killing 81 'criminals over the weekend'.

After speaking to Crown Prince Mohammed this evening Mr Johnson said he had 'expressed the longstanding view of the UK Government' on human rights, adding that 'things are changing' in the secretive kingdom.

However, Saudi officials later revealed the country had executed three more people while the PM was meeting and greeting the ruler and his ministers.

Labour and some Tory MPs have sounded alarm at the idea of cosying up to the Saudis, even though families are struggling with soaring pump prices and household bills amid the Ukraine standoff.

The encounter will be seen in some quarters as having echoes of Tony Blair's notorious 'deal in the desert' with Colonel Gaddafi in 2004.

But Mr Johnson said he was optimistic Saudi Arabia could increase oil production. Speaking to broadcasters at the Sabic manufacturing facility in Riyadh after meeting the prince for around an hour and 45 minutes, he said: 'We discussed everything that you would expect, so I raised human rights, but we also talked about what we can do to stabilise oil prices, to fight inflation, to help consumers, to help people at the gas pumps, at the petrol pumps.

'A lot of agreement that it's important to avoid inflation, to avoid the damaging economic consequences, an agreement that we need to work together to bring peace to Ukraine. Both agreed that we need to see an end to Putin's war.'

Maya Foa, the director of human rights advocacy group Reprieve, said: 'By travelling to meet Mohammed bin Salman so soon after a mass execution, Boris Johnson clearly signalled that in return for oil, the UK will tolerate even the gravest human rights abuses.

'Carrying out these executions while the leader of a western power is on Saudi soil was a provocative act, designed to flaunt the crown prince's power and impunity to the world.'

After speaking to Crown Prince Mohammed this evening Mr Johnson said he had 'expressed the longstanding view of the UK Government' on human rights, adding that 'things are changing' in the secretive kingdom.

The PM put on a friendly show with Mohammed bin Salman - with whom he is said to exchange regular Whatsapps - as they sat down for talks in the opulent Royal Court

Mr Johnson and the Crown Prince chatted easily as they greeted each other before the discussions today

Mr Johnson has pledged he will raise human rights issues in the talks with bin Salman (pictured) - days after the Kingdom staged a mass execution of 81 'criminals'

Boris Johnson arrived in Saudi Arabia today saying he was 'glad to be back' despite being accused of going from 'dictator to dictator' to shore up UK energy supplies

In bruising clashes with deputy PM Dominic Raab (right) in the Commons this afternoon, Angela Rayner (left) said ministers seemed to be going 'cap in hand from one dictator to another' - adding: 'Is their only plan to keep on begging?'

In his first stop in Abu Dhabi, Boris Johnson insisted he has raised human rights in the Middle East 'many, many times', adding: 'I'll raise them all again today.'

But Mr Johnson downplayed his chances of managing to secure greater oil production from the Middle East in an attempt to lessen the severity of the cost of living crisis facing the UK

Why is the PM's trip to Saudi controversial?

Mohammed bin Salman has been de facto leader of Saudi Arabia since 2017 when he was made Crown Prince following a brutal round of intrigue.

But he split opinion from the start with alleged his ruthless treatment of rivals.

And has been shunned by much of the West since the US intelligence community alleged he ordered the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

The US-based journalist was a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia's rulers before his slaying and dismemberment in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2018.

The wider human rights record of the Kingdom has also been called into question.

Mr Johnson's trip also comes just days after the execution of 81 people, the largest mass execution in the kingdom in modern history.

Thousands of civilian deaths have also been linked to airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Amnesty International UK has warned that Saudi Arabia has become 'increasingly repressive' under Prince bin Salman.

Polly Truscott, the organisation's foreign affairs human rights adviser, added: 'The key point is that Saudi oil shouldn't be allowed to buy the world's silence over Saudi Arabia's terrible human rights record.'

Mike Davis, the chief executive of the Global Witness human rights organisation, said Mr Johnson is 'absolutely right' to take action against Russia but said it 'does not mean we should be subjected to the grotesque spectacle of the British Prime Minister cosying up to Mohammed bin Salman'.

Tory former minister Crispin Blunt urged Mr Johnson to make clear Britain's concerns to the crown prince, calling the executions a 'new low for human rights' in the kingdom.

Conservative Julian Lewis, who chairs Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, called on the Government to assure that 'in seeking to lessen our dependence upon one source of oil and gas, we do not end up creating a source dependency on another unreliable and sometimes hostile regime'.

In bruising clashes with deputy PM Dominic Raab in the Commons this afternoon, Angela Rayner said ministers seemed to be going 'cap in hand from one dictator to another' - adding: 'Is their only plan to keep on begging?'

Mr Johnson has also sounded a downbeat tone on the prospects of securing an increase in oil production, as he stressed that more investment from the Middle East in renewable energy would help.

In his first stop in Abu Dhabi earlier, Mr Johnson insisted he has raised the two countries' poor human rights records 'many, many times', adding: 'I'll raise them all again today.'

But Mr Johnson downplayed his chances of managing to secure greater oil production from the Middle East in an attempt to lessen the severity of the cost of living crisis facing the UK.

He pointed towards Saudi Arabia announcing a £1billion investment in green aviation fuel in Teesside.

'That's the kind of thing we want to encourage – doesn't in any way mean we can't stick to our principles and raise those issues that we all care about,' he told broadcasters from under the rapidly warming sun on a terrace at the Emirates Palace hotel.

But he appeared pessimistic that he will be able to open up the spare capacity of the Saudi-led Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to soften the blow of divesting from Russian fossil fuels.

'It's not just a question of looking at the Opec countries and what they can do to increase supply, though that is important. There's also the issue of Emirati investment in UK wind farms, already huge; what more can they do?' he said.

'When we look at the dependency the West in particular has built up on Putin's hydrocarbons, on Putin's oil and gas, we can see what a mistake that was because he's been able to blackmail the West and hold western economies to ransom. We need independence.'

Mr Johnson pledged that his long-awaited energy strategy will come 'next week' and include a 'massive jump forward on renewables, more nuclear, using our own hydrocarbons more effectively' and sourcing fuel from outside Russia.

After his interview, Mr Johnson met the UAE's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed before heading to Riyadh.

Downing Street's account of the talks did not state whether the the PM raised human rights concerns.

A No10 spokesman said: 'The Prime Minister set out his deep concerns about the chaos unleashed by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and stressed the importance of working together to improve stability in the global energy market.

'The leaders welcomed the longstanding partnership between our two countries and discussed opportunities to increase collaboration between the UK and UAE on energy security, green technology, and trade.

'They also agreed on the need to bolster our strong security, defence and intelligence co-operation in the face of growing global threats, including from the Houthis in Yemen.'

Critics have particularly questioned the move to strengthen ties with Mohammed bin Salman, with the Saudi leader linked to the assassination of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Keir Starmer said 'going cap in hand from dictator to dictator is not an energy strategy'.

On a visit to Huddersfield, Keir Starmer said 'going cap in hand from dictator to dictator is not an energy strategy'

Speaking to reporters in Huddersfield, the Labour leader said: 'The Prime Minister says we can't rely on Russia, so now he goes to Saudi Arabia.

'We need to make sure we've got security for our energy and that means lessening our imports and not going cap in hand frankly, from dictator to dictator.'

Asked whether he would visit the same region if he was PM, Sir Keir said: 'I've got nothing against measures to try and bring prices down in the short term but Liz Truss was saying only the other day, we've got to stop relying on malign actors and that's why they want to wean us off Russia, but you can't do that and go cap in hand to Saudi Arabia.

'What we need is an energy strategy that has security, less imports, rely on renewables here, ramp up onshore and offshore wind, get nuclear going much more quickly and have retrofit like we're seeing here in Kirklees, so we drive down the need for energy in the first place.'

He added: 'If there's one lesson we've learned in the last few weeks and months, it's that we need to stop this reliance, dependency, on oil and gas from overseas, Russia in particular, but you don't do that by jumping from Russia to Saudi Arabia and recreating the exact same problem.'

Conservative MPs and human rights watchdogs are among those calling on the Prime Minister to question the nations on their track records, with Saudi Arabia executing 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups on Saturday.

Mr Johnson arriving in Riyadh today during his visit to the Middle East

Mr Johnson is hoping to enlist the help of Gulf states in weaning the West off oil and gas supplies from Vladimir Putin (pictured)

Prince Mohammed bin Salman has largely been shunned by the West after US intelligence alleged he ordered the murder of Mr Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, something the Saudi ruler denies.

One person who did embrace him, however, was the Russian president, with the prince and Mr Putin sharing a high-five and a laugh at a G20 summit in the month after Mr Khashoggi's death.

Mr Johnson, who will be deputised at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, has argued he needs to 'build the widest possible coalition' to address Mr Putin's attack on Ukraine.

The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the importance of allies increasing the diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin while mitigating the global fallout from the war.

Conservative MP Julian Lewis, who chairs Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, called on the Government to ensure that 'in seeking to lessen our dependence upon one source of oil and gas, we do not end up creating a source dependency on another unreliable and sometimes hostile regime'.

Mr Johnson, who travelled overnight before starting the trip in the UAE on Wednesday morning, is being joined by investment minister Lord Grimstone.