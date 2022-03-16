SENIORS must have high earnings and delay claiming Social Security benefits until they reach 70 if they want to get the maximum $4,194 a month payment.

The latest installment of SS benefits will be sent to Americans born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

Payments increased by $92 on average from $1,565 to $1,657 this year in line with the 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment rise.

FILE INDIVIDUALLY

But, seniors could pocket up to $4,194 but this only applies to individual filers.

It’s possible that if your partner qualifies for Social Security, then the two payments may be more than the maximum amount for a single claimant.

To boost your chances of getting the highest payment, Americans must have earned as much as they could while in employment.

If you work fewer years, the zeros that you accumulate will affect the amount you receive.

HIGH EARNERS

Americans must’ve also earned the Social Security taxable minimum to be line for the bumper sum.

In 2022, the wage cap is $147,000 – which is up from $142,800 in 2021 – an increase of $4,200.

The base wage in 1985 was just $39,600.

To get the maximum benefit, seniors must’ve been a high earner throughout their time in employment.

WAIT UNTIL 70

And, Americans must wait until they turn 70 before they start collecting the benefits.

Seniors first become eligible for Social Security when they turn 62, so this means that some could go up to eight years before claiming the benefits.

Retirees that start claiming at 62 can expect to get a maximum amount of up to $2,324.

Payments will be sent today and those born between the 20th and 31st of the month will receive their monthly SS check on March 23.

Seniors that mark their birthday between the 1st and 10th get their checks on the second Wednesday of the month.

This means their next payment will be sent on April 13.

It's possible that Social Security may rise by $126 a month next year as inflation continues to surge.

For February, the consumer price index (CPI) surged by 7.9 percent compared to 12 months earlier - a four-decade high.

A preliminary estimate from The Senior Citizens League has projected that the COLA for 2023 could rise by a whopping 7.6 percent.

That would mean Social Security checks would rise on average by about $126 per month to $1,783.

Americans should keep in mind that this is an early projection and payments for 2023 have not been finalized.

The Social Security Administration has warned claimants to be wary of potential scams as payments are rolled out.

There were more than 568,000 reports of Social Security-related scam attempts last year, which amounted to over $63.6million in losses to the victims.

The agency has already received more than 31,000 Social Security-related scam complaints this year.

Many more incidents possibly go unreported due to shame or embarrassment, government officials say.

Fraudsters use a number of tricks to try to gain important personal information such as your Social Security number or bank account details.

They may try to threaten you with arrest if you do not pay a supposed fee or fine.

