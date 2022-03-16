ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea stars Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen near Barcelona free transfers as Blues can’t give them new deals

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

BARCELONA are reportedly close to signing Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen for free.

Both players' current contracts expire in June, and it is unlikely that they will sign new deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFnmk_0egnet1V00
Azpilicueta and Christensen are expected to join Barcelona in the summer Credit: Rex

Chelsea are unable to negotiate new contracts at the moment due to the sanctions that have been placed on Roman Abramovich by the UK Government.

According to ESPN and the Express, Barcelona are hoping that the Blues' tricky situation will help them in their pursuit to sign the pair.

Azpilicueta is said to be keen to make the move to Camp Nou, however there is a one-year renewal option attached to his contract that could still be triggered.

The Chelsea captain recently became the first player to win every trophy possible with the club, so it would be a huge loss if he were to leave this year.

Meanwhile, Christensen is very close to joining the Spanish giants.

Reports have suggested that he has already agreed a deal with the club, and a medical has been completed.

The Blues are not allowed to take part in any transfer activity - they cannot make new signings or negotiate any player contracts.

Last week it was announced that Abramovich has had all of his assets completely frozen.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

This has meant that Chelsea are unable to retain any income.

They are not allowed to sell merchandise or match tickets, which has left the club in turmoil.

But, around 200 potential investors are said to be interested in buying the club.

Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets NFL team and Donald Trump’s pal, has emerged as a late bidder, but he faces competition from several other interested parties.

The Saudi Media Group, led by Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji, have offered £2.7bn.

British property developer Nick Candy, 49, another Blues fan, is interested in making a bid.

Other bidders include a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, 46, and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, 86.

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak, 50, has claimed he is in talks to buy the Blues, with negotiations well underway.

Billionaire Josh Harris, a minority shareholder at Crystal Palace, is also considering making a bid.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Ex-PSG Player's Claim That Lionel Messi Is 'Not So Extraordinary' At French Giants Has Aged Really Well

Nicolas Anelka’s remarks on Lionel Messi’s hit-and-miss spell at Paris Saint-Germain have resurfaced after the Barcelona legend was booed by the French club’s fans. PSG snapped up the 34-year-old Argentine ace on a free transfer last August after his exit from Barcelona, with La Liga’s financial fair play rules preventing the Spanish club from signing Messi to a new deal.
SOCCER
The Independent

Lille vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta goals

Holders Chelsea made light of their off-pitch problems to reach the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Lille 2-1 away on Wednesday to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.The Premier League side, playing amid sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, eased through thanks to goals by Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta.French champions Lille dominated for long spells and opened the scoring thanks to a Burak Yilmaz penalty in the opening half, but lacked precision up front and paid dearly for lapses in concentration.Chelsea, operating on a special licence from the British government that has limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Embattled Chelsea beats Lille to reach CL quarters

LILLE, France (AP) — Much remains uncertain about Chelsea’s future, but for now the reigning champion is through to the Champions League quarterfinals. U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea’s rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal Wednesday to help the embattled Premier League club progress with a 2-1 win at Lille, and 4-1 on aggregate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Johnson
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte calls on Harry Kane and Co to use their 'experience and big talent' to lead Spurs to Champions League qualification as he insists that '100 per cent' is not enough

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has called on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris to help deliver Champions League qualification. Spurs are outsiders in the race for the top four after Saturday's defeat at Manchester United left them six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Realistically...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Blues#Espn#Express#Spanish
The US Sun

Sheff Utd star George Baldock looks to switch nationality from English as he emerges as shock Olympiacos transfer target

SHEFFIELD UNITED ace George Baldock is being targeted by Olympiacos while trying to get a Greek nationality, reports suggest. Baldock, who is of Greek descent through his grandmother, has spent three years liaising with the Greek football federation to sort out his paperwork that would allow him to play for the national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

PSG 'are eyeing up a move for outgoing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards' as the French giants look set to axe the much-maligned Leonardo after their humiliating Champions League exit to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering outgoing Liverpool sporting director as a replacement for Leonardo as the fallout to the French club's disastrous Champions League exit continues. Leonardo's future at the Parc des Princes is in huge doubt after another failed Champions League campaign under his watch. PSG crashed out of...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

No major prizes, questionable signings and slipping out of Europe... Arsenal have been one of the Premier League's true 'banter clubs' in recent years but having found their feet under Mikel Arteta, a statement win over Liverpool would prove that era is now over

Since they last got their hands on the title in 2004, Arsenal have morphed from one of the most dominant and glamorous clubs the Premier League had to offer into one of its most widely ridiculed. Over the next three years the north London outfit waved goodbye to their historic...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy