Jurgen Klopp hints at summer exits for Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino from his 'strongest' ever Liverpool squad because he can't keep everyone happy... but boss insists he WILL keep the 'core group together'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has accepted the fact that some of his players will leave the club during the summer transfer window but has vowed to keep 'the core group together'.

Klopp says there is too much talent within the current squad to keep everyone happy and admits fringe players like Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino could leave Anfield this summer.

Nevertheless, Klopp has insisted he will keep the 'core group together' as he wants Liverpool to continue to push for success until 2024 - when his contract expires - and beyond.

Jurgen Klopp says the current Liverpool squad is the 'strongest' he has had during his tenure
The German manager says there is too much quality within the squad to keep everyone happy

'It is incredibly hard for [Origi] and for me as well [for him not to play] because it is really tough these kind of things,' Klopp told Sky Sports.

'Taki Minamino [the same, as he] is in an incredible moment.

'It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together.

'For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations.'

However, the Liverpool manager insisted: 'The core of the group has to stay together. There is no doubt about that.'

Therefore, Klopp is expecting some fringe players to leave the club during the summer window
Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino could leave Liverpool during the summer transfer window
Klopp went on to express the importance of maintaining strength and depth within his squad. He said: 'Football is always for now. But it is for tomorrow as well, that is what we have to make sure.'

Origi and Minamino are among those that have been touted to leave the club this summer after failing to cement a regular place in Klopp's starting XI.

Origi scored a stoppage-time winner at Wolves in December to claim three points and help the Reds close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

He also scored against Milan in a Champions League group stage game. However, his five goals in 14 appearances has not been enough to warrant a regular place in the team.

Liverpool's star player Mohamed Salah is yet to agree new terms with the Premier League side
Roberto Firmino (left) and Sadio Mane (right) are also up for contract extensions soon

Therefore, the Liverpool striker has reportedly been given the green light for a move to San Siro as a free agent this summer.

Meanwhile, Minamino - who has scored nine goals in all competitions this season - did not even make the bench for Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

He sits behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in Klopp's rankings.

Therefore, the Japan international could complete a summer transfer to gain regular first XI football. He has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Additionally, Liverpool could be a risk of losing Salah this summer as the club are yet to agree terms with the star over a new deal at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Mane and Firmino are also up for contract extensions soon.

