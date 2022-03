Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second of the two men charged in connection with a shooting in Rochester two years ago was sentenced this morning. 31-year-old Davoren Broussard was given a stayed 15-month prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. The Coon Rapids man was accused of pointing a gun at the face of a 22-year-old man and threatening him outside a home in the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest the night of March 19, 2020.

