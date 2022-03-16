ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newsreader (Season 1) Roku, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in 1986 and centered around the frantic world of broadcast news, The Newsreader follows the unconventional relationship between an ambitious young television reporter and the difficult star female news anchor as they cover extraordinary current events of the time. Startattle.com – The Newsreader | Roku. In the...

www.startattle.com

startattle.com

Good Trouble (Season 4 Episode 1) “Turn and Face the Strange”, trailer, release date

The Coterie Crew deals with the fallout of the Season 3 finale. Startattle.com – Good Trouble | Freeform. Tommy Sung’s trial comes to a close, and Callie needs to keep Kathleen from legal trouble. Malika processes Isaac’s surprise return. Gael tries to keep Isabella in town. With the approval of the Fight Club Girls, Mariana meets with Evan. Alice is on the road, leaving Sumi as acting manager. Someone new moves into the Coterie.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Stillwater (Season 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

Our wise friend Stillwater is back with new stories for the whole family. Startattle.com – Stillwater | Apple TV+. Stillwater (Season 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date. Stillwater is an animated children’s television series based on Zen Shorts by Jon J. Muth. Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Billions (Season 6 Episode 8) “The Big Ugly”, trailer, release date

In the aftermath of the Commission’s decision, Prince encourages his team to find new investments, and Wendy prepares for the future. Startattle.com – Billions | Showtime. Feeling pressure from Philip, Taylor goes all-in on a questionable play. Rian, eager to escape work stress, comes to an unlikely arrangement with Wags. Meanwhile, Chuck uses New York politics to his advantage.
TV SERIES
NJ.com

Hallmark Channel movie schedule for March 2022: Premiere dates, synopsis, cast, how to watch

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are premiering three new movies in March, in addition to a new season of “When Calls the Heart.”. Below is a complete guide on what to know about the release date, cast, and synopsis of both of the movies that will air on The Hallmark Channel and the one movie that will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in March 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The 27 Best Murder Mysteries and Crime Dramas to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, and More

Check out hits like Reacher on Amazon Prime Video and hidden gems like Ragdoll on AMC+. If you're a fan of murder mysteries and crime dramas, you're lucky, because there's a nearly endless supply of great shows to watch. You could stream an episode of a great murder mystery or crime drama every night for the rest of your life and still not get to every show. The genre is so enduring and ubiquitous because it's endlessly adaptable — shows can range from super-realistic to supernatural — and it's particularly well suited to great characters and performances and complex, relevant themes. Crime is a vessel to understand big ideas about society and human nature. And on a less pretentious note, murder mysteries and crime dramas are fun to watch! It's very satisfying to watch a detective try to catch a killer. As you'll see on our list of the best mystery shows to watch right now, there are shows for every tone and taste, from gritty thrillers to clever comedies.
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Infinite Storm (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Naomi Watts

When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall. Startattle.com – Infinite Storm 2022. Production : JamTart Productions / Maven Screen Media / Off Media / Orka / Polish Film Institute. Distributor : Bleecker Street...
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 3 Episode 9) “The Bird”, trailer, release date

The members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet, Paul faces a medical emergency and Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’ passing. Startattle.com – 9-1-1: Lone Star | FOX.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES

