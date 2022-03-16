ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Kay Burley asking refugees to thank the British for Irish hospitality': Sky News viewers accuse presenter of suggesting Dublin is part of the UK during awkward interview with Ukranian women

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Kay Burley has sparked outrage on social media after seeming to refer to Dublin as being part of Britain during an interview with Ukrainian refugees.

The presenter, 61, was joined on air by Allada and Anastaia from Kharkiv during a Sky News segment after a conversation about 'wording' with Peter Walsh, a researcher in Migration at the University of Oxford.

The Ukrainian women explained that they left the rest of their family behind when they chose to travel for four days to reach safety in Dublin following Russia's attack on their city.

'I'm so pleased that you are safe and what a terrible journey you've had. Hopefully you can start to build a new life in Dublin, safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you,' Kay commented.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to argue that Kay's phrasing implies that Dublin is part of Britain, while others said she was 'taking credit for Irish hospitality'.

However, others defended the journalist and claimed she was just being supportive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uu2BQ_0egncMY800
Sky News journalist Kay Burley, 61, (pictured left) has sparked outrage on social media after seeming to refer to Dublin as being part of Britain while talking to Ukrainian refugees Allada and Anastaia (pictured right)

Viewers also commented on Allada and Anastaia seeming to have better knowledge of geography than Kay as the pair responded to her comment thanking the Irish people for their hospitality.

The breakfast segment began with Kay asking the pair to share information about their experience.

Allada said: 'Our homeland Ukraine as you know is under attack. Russian bombs and rockets. Our native city Kharkiv is currently a target of the enemy.

'Civilians are dying everyday and our family they've stayed in Kharkiv and are hiding in a bomb shelter.'

She explained that they went to Dublin after first travelling to Poland, where they were unable to find accommodation or jobs.

'We became stranded in Poland and had no idea, so we decided to go back to Ukraine. The fact that we are now in Ireland is just magic,' Allada said.

Kay revealed Anastaia's work as a child psychologist captured the attention of a woman who chose to help them.

The seasoned broadcaster went on to thank the pair for appearing on the segment while seeming to refer to Dublin as being part of Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVf8t_0egncMY800
Allada (pictured left) seemed to correct Kay as she responded by saying that they want to thank the Irish people 

Allada responded: 'Thank you. We want to thank the Irish people. We are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality that they've treated us with and our Irish family who host us.

'In this family we are surrounded by care and attention, we feel family warmth and we really appreciate it. We are touched from the bottom of our hearts.'

Many commenters were quick to blast Kay on social media as they corrected her, with one writing: 'Dublin Ireland, not British. Kay must do better'

Another said: 'Would you like to correct yourself Kay before you make any more errors... it's Irish people all over Ireland who are supporting Ukrainians. Whatever British people are doing they certainly are not supporting the Irish response'

A third added: 'You gotta laugh I guess. Main thing is they're safe and already have a better grasp of geography than the interviewer'

'Thankfully the ladies knew they were in Ireland rather than UK. Kay's little Britain bias clearly on display. I wonder if she'd have had a similar slip had they been safe in France,' a fourth wrote.

Other viewers attempted to defend Kay while arguing that she had a 'slip of the tongue'.

One person wrote: 'It's quite obvious that Kay Burley was stating that she was pleased the girls are safe in Dublin and that the British people are supporting the interviewees. TBF to Kay, she can't really talk on behalf of the Irish while representing the UK news/ people'

Another said: 'Saying 'we hope you can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you,' doesn't necessarily mean the journalist thinks Dublin is part of Britain. The 2nd clause might just be an add on to first clause, and unrelated to Dublin.'

Other responses to the video argued Kay had a 'slip of the tongue' and defended her from critics 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UK government red tape stopping 48 Ukrainian orphans coming to Scotland, says SNP

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to remove red tape preventing a Scottish charity from bringing a group of 48 Ukrainian orphans to safety in the UK.The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Home Office was the main “obstacle” to getting the vulnerable children from Ukraine on a flight out of Poland.“There is a plane ready and waiting in Poland to bring these orphans to the UK on Friday,” the senior MP told deputy prime minister Dominic Raab. “But that flight will be leaving empty without the necessary paperwork from the Home Office.”Mr Blackford said Edinburgh charity Dnipro...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Burley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin Ireland#Irish People#Refugees#British#Sky News#Ukranian#Ukrainian#The University Of Oxford#Russian
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
BBC

RAF airman Corrie Mckeague 'slept under bin bags' - inquest

An airman who went missing six years ago had slept under bin bags on a previous night out, an inquest heard. Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016. Police believe he died after climbing into a waste bin after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Radar Online.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's $14 Million Home On Vancouver Island Linked To Lawyer Whose Clients Include Dozens Of Russian Oligarchs

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family, they bunked at a $14 million home on Vancouver Island, Canada, but they never revealed who hosted them. Now, according to company documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the home, which is called Mille Fleurs, was owned by a British Virgin Islands company, which was operated by a U.K. lawyer whose clients include a slew of Russian oligarchs — and even the former Russian deputy prime minister, who was added to the U.S. and U.K. sanctions list this week.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson And Future King 'Does Nothing' Unless Convinced Something Is Worthwhile, Royal Biographer Claims

Prince William only does something worthwhile and will not hesitate to skip unimportant events. Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence at the recently concluded 2022 BAFTAs received mixed reactions. The Duke of Cambridge, in particular, was criticized for missing the event when he has been the president of the academy since 2010. However, several netizens also defended him.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ukrainian refugees: Welsh Tories say UK response not good enough

The Welsh Conservatives have called for the UK government to go "further and faster" to help Ukrainian refugees. Senedd Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said he was "not proud" of the scenes of people fleeing the war struggling to get to the UK in Calais. He said he wants to...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions. The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: American lecturer, 67, is shot dead by Russian snipers as he waited in bread line in Chernihiv: Family reveals he stayed in Ukraine to care for sick partner

The American citizen killed in Ukraine yesterday has been named as Jimmy Hill, a 67-year-old from Idaho who had stayed in the warzone to look after his sick partner and was gunned down lining up to buy bread. Hill's family named him on Facebook on Thursday after Secretary of State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

314K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy