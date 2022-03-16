ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilde seals World Cup downhill title; Kriechmayr wins race

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has edged Olympic champion Beat Feuz in their tight duel to win the World Cup season-long...

Worley wins WCup giant slalom title after Shiffrin fades

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s standout World Cup season has ended by letting the giant slalom title slip away to Tessa Worley. She was the final racer of the women’s season as the first-run leader with a 0.82-second advantage. Shiffrin needed to win the race to clinch an unlikely victory in the giant slalom standings. Instead her time was the slowest of the 24 second-run finishers and she placed seventh. She was 0.67 behind race winner Federica Brignone. That let France’s Worley use the 50 points she earned for placing fourth to end atop the giant slalom standings.
Norris overcomes poor start to claim Steyn City Championship

March 20 (Reuters) - Shaun Norris overcame a poor start to his final round to card a 70 and win the DP World Tour’s Steyn City Championship with 25 under par on Sunday, his first victory on the European circuit. South African Norris, who carded a remarkable 62 on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde
Person
Vincent Kriechmayr
Person
Marco Odermatt
Rafael Nadal: 'I cannot make drastic changes like...'

Rafael Nadal is still unbeaten in 2022, having won the first 17 games played. This formidable start to the season earned him three trophies, including the Australian Open. The former world number 1 made a memorable ride in Melbourne Park, finally finding some luck in a tournament that had often been hostile to him in the past.
Virginia wins NCAA women’s swimming and diving title

ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia’s Kate Douglass set another American record Saturday night at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships and the Cavaliers won their second consecutive national title at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Virginia, which broke five American records and won 11 of 18 events at the four-day championships, finished with 551.5 points. Texas was second with 406 and Stanford third at 399.5. Douglass, who won the 50-yard freestyle Thursday and 100 butterfly Friday, finished the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes 2.19 seconds — her third American record in three events at the championships. Alex Walsh, who won the 200 individual medley Thursday, took home titles in the 400 individual medley in a pool-record 3:57.2 and the 200 butterfly in a Virginia-record 1:50.79.
ATLANTA, GA
Country
France
Justin Thomas wears CONTROVERSIAL joggers at Valspar Championship

There have been many clothing trends that have emerged on the PGA Tour and Justin Thomas displayed another one on Saturday at the Valspar Championship. We have seen hoodies and collarless shirts on tour. Richard Mansell even wore a collarless shirt untucked at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic on the DP World Tour earlier this season.
