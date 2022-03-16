ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I don't think he'd be interested in the Manchester United job at all!': Glen Johnson believes Thomas Tuchel would REJECT Old Trafford move... but admits situation could change if Chelsea sale takes too long

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Glen Johnson believes Thomas Tuchel would turn down the chance to become Manchester United manager despite uncertainty over Chelsea's future.

Johnson's former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher urged United to make a move for the German following the sanctions imposed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

The United hotseat was a topic of hot discussion once more following their last-16 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEOXz_0egnZak900
Thomas Tuchel (above) would turn down the chance to become Man United boss, according to Glen Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zwk5_0egnZak900
Johnson (centre) admits the situation could change if the sale of Chelsea takes too long

But speaking to Bettingodds.com, ex-Chelsea and Liverpool right-back Johnson insists the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss would disregard any approach from the United hierarchy, providing there is a positive update on the sale of Chelsea soon.

Asked if Tuchel would make the move if it was offered to him, Johnson replied: 'I think no, if he gets some guidance from the Chelsea board about a deal being close.

'However, if this situation bubbles on for twelve months, then yes. People will be looking for their own futures.

'But if this is done in months then Tuchel and the players have got some confidence in that then no, I don't think he'd be interested in the Manchester United job at all.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IiTaU_0egnZak900
Current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned, leaving the Blues facing uncertain future

Johnson's comments come after Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column: 'Manchester United have been presented with the ideal opportunity to recruit the manager who should be their number one target: Thomas Tuchel.

'Given the events at Chelsea, United's decision to wait until the end of the season presents them with a choice no-one could have foreseen. One of the best managers in the world – the current FIFA coach of the year – must be top of their list.

'Tuchel, like everyone else at Stamford Bridge, will have no idea what the future holds at his current club. No-one can offer him any assurances about how the squad will look at the start of next season given the club's sale is on hold.

'No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of United's stature, he must take it.

'United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea's crisis – but from United and Tuchel's perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHWzh_0egnZak900
Jamie Carragher urged United to recruit the Chelsea boss, describing it as a 'no-brainer'

Carragher's comments were echoed by Paul Scholes, who urged his former club to go out and get either Tuchel or Tottenham boss Antonio Conte from their Premier League rivals because they need a manager that strikes fear into its players.

Speaking on BT Sport ahead of United's Champions League exit, Scholes said: 'I would go for Conte or Tuchel now possibly. He might be available at the end of the year.

'Them two are top class coaches, who I think strike fear into players, and win that's the most important thing.

'Either one of them coaches will make this a lot better squad, OK they need additions, but people are saying they need four or five by spending £200million or whatever it is.

'There is a group of players there that are good and could be made a lot better by a top quality elite coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CnuY_0egnZak900
Paul Scholes meanwhile urged United to go for either Tuchel or Antonio Conte (left)

Scholes added: 'I think they're a top class coach away from getting back to anything near where they should be.

'You look at the group of players, it's not that bad, there is some good players. Talented players, but for the last two years, maybe even longer they've not had an elite coach.

'To be an elite coach of a big football club, you need to have special qualities, and you need to be able to get a team to be able to play how you want them to play.'

But there has been another development on the sale of Chelsea after their assets were frozen, with Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako pledging to bring stability back to Chelsea after confirming to Sportsmail he is interested in bidding for the club.

A spokesman for Boasiako told Sportsmail: 'Bernard Antwi Boasiako is exploring a potential offer for Chelsea. Discussions with various parties involved in the sale have taken place.

'Chelsea has a lasting legacy in Africa, players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien are legends of the club; the opportunity to enhance the club's reputation in Africa is a very tempting prospect.

'Restoring stability and ensuring there are no job losses are among the priorities.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Manchester United: Beat Atletico Madrid and Ralf Rangnick will have a choice to make

After the thrill of Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectacular hat-trick and the late win over Tottenham Hotspur, it took a while for everyone inside Old Trafford to settle down. Ralf Rangnick summed up the mood around the place well during his post-match press conference by contrasting it to the fallout from the Manchester derby.Rangnick was asked whether, with Ronaldo in that type of form, Manchester United fans could dream of winning the Champions League.Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and updates“This is what I like about this club,” the interim manager said. “On Sunday, I almost felt like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers tips Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to break into the England squad and confirms the midfielder is in talks over a new contract following his form this season

Brendan Rodgers tipped Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for an international future after confirming the Leicester midfielder was in talks over an improved contract. Sportsmail revealed on Wednesday that Dewsbury-Hall, a revelation for the Foxes this term, was discussing a new deal with the club and ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League clash at Rennes, Rodgers backed the 23-year-old for England selection if he maintains current form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We can throw our money around and get who we want': Jamie Carragher slams Chelsea fans for being 'hypocritical' after he received backlash following his claims that Manchester United should target Blues boss Thomas Tuchel

Jamie Carragher has accused some Chelsea fans of being 'hypocritical' after he received backlash for suggesting Manchester United should make an approach for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain after the UK government sanctioned club owner Roman Abramovich in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

No major prizes, questionable signings and slipping out of Europe... Arsenal have been one of the Premier League's true 'banter clubs' in recent years but having found their feet under Mikel Arteta, a statement win over Liverpool would prove that era is now over

Since they last got their hands on the title in 2004, Arsenal have morphed from one of the most dominant and glamorous clubs the Premier League had to offer into one of its most widely ridiculed. Over the next three years the north London outfit waved goodbye to their historic...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Tuchel first choice over Pochettino for job

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui are part of Manchester United's shortlist as the club look for a new manager. (Guardian), external. Tuchel has overtaken PSG boss Pochettino as the Red Devils' number one choice to become their new manager and the Old Trafford side would like to appoint the German before the end of the season. (Star), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'is ready to start next summer as a FREE AGENT' and will not be rushed into picking his next club when his Man United contract ends at the end of the season... with French giants PSG in the running to sign him

Paul Pogba is reportedly prepared to see out the remainder of his contract at Manchester United and start the summer as a free agent. According to The Telegraph, Pogba is prepared to bide his time before choosing his next club, with his second tenure at United all but over. Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
