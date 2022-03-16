'It was really intense': Molly-Mae Hague has a blood test after suffering from a mystery 'bug' since returning from her work trip to Mexico

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she's had a blood test after suffering from a mystery illness after returning from her work trip to Mexico.

The influencer, 22, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to share that she had a blood test after 'cancelling it four times', saying she couldn't 'get out of it anymore'.

She had earlier said that the 'bug' was 'really intense' but that she is now on the 'road to recovery', after landing back in the UK.

Molly-Mae spent more than a week in Mexico shooting a campaign for her fake tan brand, Filter By Molly-Mae.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: 'Hey guys how are we all doing? I feel like I've not come on here for so long.

'Obviously I've been away for work and I ended up extending my trip.

'It feels so nice to be home, but I have been recovering from.. I think it was just a bug. It was really intense.'

She added: 'I'm definitely on the road to recovery now. I'm feeling a little better today.'

Molly-Mae shared many behind the scene shots from numerous shoots whilst away as she posed up a storm in her various skimpy bikinis.

Whilst Molly-Mae had been enjoying the trip, she has recently received another wave of backlash over her working life.

She was accused of making another 'tone deaf' blunder after she detailed her 'overwhelming' workload in a video tracking her daily routine at work with PrettyLittleThing.

The video wasn't well received by many fans as several viewers left baffled by the content, claiming it was a ploy to prove how 'hard' she works after her previous controversial comments.

The influencer has suffered a wave of abuse since taking on the job of PLT's Creative director, with many accusing her of being 'out of touch' with the public.