Ember Choral Arts, a semi-professional performing ensemble founded in 1995, will present two live and virtual performances titled “Can We Talk? … About Our friends.” The concerts will reflect Ember’s programing “centering on music with a message, and is intended to inspire mutually respectful conversation between individuals and groups who are at odds regarding difficult issues spanning race, gender and inequality,” the group said in an announcement of the concerts.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO