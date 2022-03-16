ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Netflix to Stream Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People’

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Servant of the People , the satirical series that launched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ’s political career, is once again available to be viewed in the U.S. on Netflix .

The streamer, which originally had the series as part of its library from 2017 to 2021, says that the show is back on the service as of today.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Servant of the People follows a teacher (Zelensky) who unexpectedly becomes president after a rant against corruption goes viral on social media. The show ran for three seasons and ended when Zelensky decided to run for president of Ukraine in 2019 under the banner of a new political party, also called Servant of the People.

Zelensky, who is scheduled to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, has been the focus of the world’s attention since Russia invaded Ukraine a few weeks ago. The former comedian and actor (who also voiced Paddington bear in the Ukrainian version of the family film) has been posting videos around Ukraine’s capitol of Kyiv and rallying support among the country’s citizens and the global community.

Swedish television group Eccho Rights has been licensing the show (and a film based on the series) around the world, with the U.K.’s Channel 4, MBC in the Middle East, ANT 1 in Greece and PRO TV among the buyers.

“The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from,” said Eccho managing partner Nicola Söderlund in a statement announcing that the show was once again on the market. “His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader. While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger Invokes His Nazi Father in Emotional Message to Russia

Arnold Schwarzenegger released an emotional video Thursday addressed to the people of Russia. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor largely focused on stating the basic facts of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, complete with subtitles, in an attempt to punch through Russian state propaganda.More from The Hollywood ReporterPulse Films' Founders Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford Leaving Company'Writing With Fire' Directors on Their Oscar-Nominated Doc's Inspiring Subjects: "There's a Whole of Possibilities That They're Creating"Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vanessa Kirby, Brad Pitt Among 900 New BAFTA Members “I’m sending this message to various different channels to reach my dear Russian friends and the Russian soldiers serving in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Launches Climate-Focused Political Action Committee

Jane Fonda is taking her fight against climate change to the next level, on Wednesday announcing the formation of a Political Action Committee to defeat politicians aligned with the fossil fuel industry. Ariel Hayes, former national political director of the Sierra Club, will serve as the Jane Fonda Climate PAC’s primary advisor. The committee will support climate champions and work to defeat the allies of the fossil fuel industry in both primary and general elections at the local, state and federal levels through grassroots organizing and investments in paid media campaigns.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson Sign...
ADVOCACY
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Servant Of The People#Pro Tv#President Of Ukraine#Stream Ukrainian#Apollo#Congress#Swedish#Eccho Rights
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy