Premier League

Transfer news: Kane move depends on Pochettino future

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's links with a £90m move for England captain Harry Kane depend on Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino - his...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Silva, Tuchel, Tielemans, Messi, Tchouameni

Real Madrid are losing hope of beating Manchester City to the signing of 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Goal) Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, says he is pining for a return to his homeland and Benfica in the next two years. (Mail) Chelsea...
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
BBC

Transfer news: Dortmund adviser suggest Haaland move

Borussia Dortmund adviser Matthias Sammer has hinted striker Erling Braut Haaland will be leaving the German club to join Manchester City. (Amazon Prime, via Goal), external. Clubs interested in signing Haaland will have to meet the release clause in his contract - which is believed to be £63m - by the end of April. (Bild, via 90 Min), external.
The Independent

Champions League: A closer look at quarter-finalists including Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of Friday’s draw.LiverpoolSix-times winners Liverpool signalled their intent with a perfect six wins out of six to top Group B and disposed of Serie A champions Inter Milan in the last 16 following...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Wolves faces Leeds; Getafe at Bilbao

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Wolverhampton wants to boost its improbable ambitions of Champions League qualification. Leeds is desperate to move further clear of relegation trouble. Teams with contrasting objectives meet at Molineux to start a truncated round of the Premier League, taking place on the same weekend as the FA Cup quarterfinals. This is the first of just four league matches. Wolves can climb above Tottenham and West Ham into sixth place, and within two points of fourth-place Arsenal, with a win. Leeds will start the game four points clear of the bottom three and is looking for a second straight win under new American manager Jesse Marsch, whose first victory at the helm came last week against last-place Norwich.
SB Nation

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Middlesbrough: Lukaku back!

You often hear about “The Magic of the FA Cup” and Chelsea’s next opponent have shown plenty of it this season. Middlesbrough eliminated not only Manchester United but also Tottenham Hotspur on their way to the quarter-finals. So it goes without saying that a full strength lineup will be necessary, especially with an international break around the corner.
The Independent

West Ham draw Lyon in Europa League quarter-finals, Rangers to face Braga

West Ham will face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Rangers were drawn against Braga. The Hammers will host the Ligue 1 side in the first leg at the London Stadium before facing a trip to France the following week. If the Premier League side advance, they could play Barcelona in the semi-finals after they were selected in the same half of the draw. Barcelona, the favourites for the competition, were drawn with Frankfurt while RB Leipzig will play Atalanta. Europa League draw LIVE: Full fixtures and latest reactionWest Ham knocked out six-time Europa League winners Sevilla after...
