ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: City prepared to break bank for Haaland

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are prepared to make Borussia...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Signing Haaland could be key to keeping Guardiola at City

Signing Erling Braut Haaland could be key to keeping Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beyond his current contract, according to BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague. Guardiola has said that he will leave City when his contract runs out in 2023 - and hopes to manage a national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Silva, Tuchel, Tielemans, Messi, Tchouameni

Real Madrid are losing hope of beating Manchester City to the signing of 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Goal) Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, says he is pining for a return to his homeland and Benfica in the next two years. (Mail) Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Villa hosts Arsenal in EPL; Serie A top 3 in play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Aston Villa welcomes Arsenal in the Premier League, and Middlesbrough hosts Chelsea at Riverside Stadium in the first of the weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was critical of the league for making the Gunners play so soon after losing to Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday night. Emile Smith Rowe looks ready after coming off the bench on Wednesday after a bout of the coronavirus. Takehiro Tomiyasu will be checked as he attempts a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out since January. Aston Villa will be without Lucas Digne, the France full back who injured a hamstring last weekend in the loss to West Ham. Second-tier Middlesbrough has won nine straight home games since November, and knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham from the FA Cup. Chelsea is coming off a Champions League win in Lille on Wednesday, and has serious doubts about the fitness of Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It has won 12 of its 15 cup quarterfinals this century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is FA Cup semi-final draw and how can I watch?

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place after the quarter-finals have been played and there are four cracking fixtures.Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in the first quarter on Saturday with the other three playing out on Sunday. Crystal Palace host Everton, Manchester City will travel to Southampton and Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool.It will be a historic day for Forest as they are competing in the quarters for the first time since 1999. They knocked out Arsenal and holders Leicester City to face Liverpool and manager Steve Cooper said of the tie: “I think it’s going to catch the imagination a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#England#Borussia Dortmund
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City: Who has best run-in fixtures in Premier League title race?

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday night has moved Jurgen Klopp’s side to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and set up what should be a thrilling finish to a title race that at one point seemed over.The Reds have clawed their way back from a 13-point deficit since January, aided by games in hand, but are riding a nine-game winning streak as the showdown between the two sides in Manchester on 10 April looms.But while that fixture understandably catches the eye, neither City boss Pep Guardiola nor Liverpool counterpart Klopp will call it decisive,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andy Lochhead: Former Burnley & Aston Villa striker dies aged 81

Former Burnley and Aston Villa striker Andy Lochhead has passed away aged 81. Burnley said they were "saddened" by the news about a player who "made more than 200 appearances for the club, scoring over 100 goals". Lochhead scored four when Burnley beat Manchester United 6-1 in a league game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Aston Villa v Arsenal: match preview

Arsenal may be tired as they travel up to Birmingham but they should not be disheartened after a battling defeat to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side simply lack the strength in depth of the Reds and a striker who can finish their slick moves; Alexandre Lacazette would likely be Jürgen Klopp’s sixth best option in attack if he were to switch allegiances. Regardless Arsenal have a good chance to continue their mission to clinch fourth spot against Aston Villa. The high likelihood of Bukayo Saka bearing down on Ashley Young feels like an avenue to instant success as Lucas Digne looks set to miss out. Villa will also be disappointed if former Gunner Callum Chambers is out with a head injury as he has proved an instant hit for Steven Gerrard. A depleted defence may not be enough though as Arteta has made a lot of noise about Arsenal’s exhaustion and if he is not just blowing smoke then Philippe Coutinho’s magic could derail the manager’s best laid plans further. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘in love’ with Alexander Isak but Mikel Arteta will have to fight Man Utd and Liverpool to seal £75m transfer

ARSENAL reportedly face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to prise Alexander Isak away from Real Sociedad in the summer. SunSport exclusively revealed last month how the Swedish striker was one of Mikel Arteta's key targets in the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners are desperate to bolster...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Italy leaves Mario Balotelli out of squad for playoff for Qatar

The main question for Italy was about Mario Balotelli. After coach Roberto Mancini included him on the roster for a trial last January, many thought that former Manchester City player would be an option for the current Italian National Team. Italy are set to play on March 24 against North Macedonia in the first game of the UEFA qualifying playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. If the current champions of Europe manage to win this clash they will then face the winners of the other match between Turkey and Portugal. Balotelli is currently playing for Adana Demirspor in Turkey where he scored eleven goals in 24 matches, enough to lift the team into the seventh place in the Süper Lig. Prior to that, he was in the Italian second division with Monza and with his homegrown team Brescia. Neither stretch in in his home country was particularly positive, and they came after short stints at Nice and Marseille in France which were, themselves, short-lived.
UEFA
The Independent

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup fixture online and on TV

Chelsea will travel to Middlesbrough for their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday and their mode of transportation has hit headlines in the build-up.Earlier in the week manager Thomas Tuchel had said the Blues couldn’t fly because of the cap on travel spend put on the club due to Roman Abramovich’s sanctions. However, in his press conference on Friday Tuchel said they would be able to take a plane.He said: “Everybody worked hard to make it happen and it has gone through. We can travel by plane which is very good as we only had the Lille match two days ago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Middlesbrough - FA Cup

Chelsea return to domestic action on Saturday evening, travelling to Middlesbrough for an FA Cup quarter-final clash. Thomas Tuchel watched his men beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday night, sealing their place in the last eight of the Champions League and securing a fifth successive victory in all competitions since losing the EFL Cup final to Liverpool last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Steve Gibson and sanctions leave Chelsea facing tough tie at Riverside

It will be no surprise if Chelsea executives approach the double doors leading into the Riverside Stadium’s boardroom with an element of trepidation on Saturday evening. Whoever among the Stamford Bridge hierarchy imagined that it might be a good idea to pick a fight with Steve Gibson this week swiftly learned a harsh lesson as, quite justifiably, Middlesbrough’s famously feisty owner raked his metaphorical studs down their shins.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy