Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t want to fork out £20 for a stone bin, so transforms one for £3

SHE'S the queen of using her DIY skills to transform ordinary products into something special.

So when she wanted a stone bin for her newly-renovated bathroom, Stacey Solomon decided to enlist her creative flair instead of forking out £20 for one.

Stacey Solomon has built up a reputation for herself as a DIY queen Credit: Rex

Stacey used spray paint to transform an otherwise plain white bin Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The bin looked perfect in the bathroom, but Stacey said the picture doesn't do it justice Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon

"Wanted a stone bin but they were like £20 so I bought a £3 one from Amazon and sprayed it with some spray paint," she explained in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"I love it!"

She added that the "picture doesn't do it justice".

And, to make it look even more stone-like, she's planning to spray another, darker, colour on top.

Since moving into the £1.2 million Pickle Cottage with fiance Joe Swash and their kids, Stacey has made huge changes to the property.

The bathroom is her latest project, and the bin isn't the only part of it that she's DIY-ed up.

She also used some leftover mermaid tiles to jazz up her toilet brush.

“I just stuck them on with leftover tile adhesive," she explained.

“Now I just have to let it go off then I'll grout & then I'll put the same sealer we are putting over all of the tiles in here so that it's smooth and gross dirt can't get in the grout."

Stacey was very impressed with her DIY toilet brush and later added: “Loads of you asking what sealer I'm going to use.

“It was good old Steve who told me about it so as soon as he brings it next week I'll share exactly what it is!

“Apparently it stops your grout getting dirty”.

The DIY-enthusiast has revealed her expertise in her number one bestselling book, Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness in a Messy World.

She also has her own DIY series with the BBC, Sort Your Life Out.

She previously used some leftover bathroom tiles to jazz up a plain toilet brush Credit: Instagram