ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t want to fork out £20 for a stone bin, so transforms one for £3

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

SHE'S the queen of using her DIY skills to transform ordinary products into something special.

So when she wanted a stone bin for her newly-renovated bathroom, Stacey Solomon decided to enlist her creative flair instead of forking out £20 for one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkdSv_0egnRQa500
Stacey Solomon has built up a reputation for herself as a DIY queen Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMt0k_0egnRQa500
Stacey used spray paint to transform an otherwise plain white bin Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rkjsk_0egnRQa500
The bin looked perfect in the bathroom, but Stacey said the picture doesn't do it justice Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon

"Wanted a stone bin but they were like £20 so I bought a £3 one from Amazon and sprayed it with some spray paint," she explained in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"I love it!"

She added that the "picture doesn't do it justice".

And, to make it look even more stone-like, she's planning to spray another, darker, colour on top.

Since moving into the £1.2 million Pickle Cottage with fiance Joe Swash and their kids, Stacey has made huge changes to the property.

The bathroom is her latest project, and the bin isn't the only part of it that she's DIY-ed up.

She also used some leftover mermaid tiles to jazz up her toilet brush.

“I just stuck them on with leftover tile adhesive," she explained.

“Now I just have to let it go off then I'll grout & then I'll put the same sealer we are putting over all of the tiles in here so that it's smooth and gross dirt can't get in the grout."

Stacey was very impressed with her DIY toilet brush and later added: “Loads of you asking what sealer I'm going to use.

“It was good old Steve who told me about it so as soon as he brings it next week I'll share exactly what it is!

“Apparently it stops your grout getting dirty”.

The DIY-enthusiast has revealed her expertise in her number one bestselling book, Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness in a Messy World.

She also has her own DIY series with the BBC, Sort Your Life Out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awpmI_0egnRQa500
She previously used some leftover bathroom tiles to jazz up a plain toilet brush Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gChjp_0egnRQa500
The end result was incredible Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Solomon
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Kate Garraway's frail husband Derek smiles as she shows him the well-being garden she has created for him to help his recovery from his two-year Covid hell

Kate Garraway proudly showed the health and well-being garden she had created for her frail husband Derek Draper on Love Your Garden on Tuesday night. The special episode saw the Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, search for ways to incorporate medicinal plants into her outdoor space in north London to help Derek, also 54, who is suffering serious complications after contracting Covid.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'We'd be open to it!' Eamonn Holmes reveals he and wife Ruth Langsford would work together again and admits it's 'nice to be appreciated' in his new job at GB News

They famously co-hosted ITV's Friday instalment of This Morning for 15 years, and covered for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the holidays. And now, Eamonn Holmes, 62, has revealed that he and wife Ruth Langsford, 61, would be 'open to' working together again, during an appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy