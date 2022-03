Pre-orders for the iPhone SE 3 started this Friday. With Apple’s new entry-phone available to all customers next week, are you planning to get one? And if so, why?. After months of rumors, Apple announced the iPhone SE 3 last Tuesday on its first event of the year, called “Peek Performance.” Alongside this product, the company also unveiled the M1 iPad Air, new green colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip, and the Studio Display – its first monitor since 2019 Pro Display XDR.

